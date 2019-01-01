Learner Reviews & Feedback for Recognizing Facials and Objects with Amazon Rekognition by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this two hours project, you understand how Amazon Rekognition works and will learn how to use the AWS SDK to Analyze Faces, detect objects and labels in image scenes, moderate images, identify celebrities and recognize and compare faces using Artificial Intelligence.
Amazon Rekognition is one of the most used Artificial Intelligence services in AWS and popular to analyze images with huge confidence and low costs.
Once you're done with this project, you will be able to use Amazon Rekognition to analyze your own images in just a few steps....