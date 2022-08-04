Learner Reviews & Feedback for Javascript for Beginners: Working With Arrays by Coursera Project Network
Why are Javascript Arrays used? Why should I learn how to create, edit and manipulate arrays? In programming, one needs a way to deal with large amounts of data in any form, and various ways to add, retrieve and manipulate said data in a reliable way. Learners will create empty arrays and arrays with different values, identify array elements using index access bracket notation, and manipulate array elements with builtin Javascript Array methods. By the end of the project, learners will be able to create, edit and manipulate arrays effectively using some of the most widely used Javascript Array methods....