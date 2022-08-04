Learner Reviews & Feedback for Scikit-Learn to Solve Regression Machine Learning Problems by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Hello everyone and welcome to this new hands-on project on Scikit-Learn for solving machine learning regression problems. In this project, we will learn how to build and train regression models using Scikit-Learn library. Scikit-learn is a free machine learning library developed for python. Scikit-learn offers several algorithms for classification, regression, and clustering. Several famous machine learning models are included such as support vector machines, random forests, gradient boosting, and k-means.
This project is practical and directly applicable to many industries. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview....