Sell a product or a service with Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create varied graphic content that will help you sell your products and services using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals. You will use these various design tools, colors and graphics offered by Canva. This project is for beginners, small business owners who have no knowledge of graphic design. It is ideal for creating professional graphic content that will help you promote and sell your products and services to your audience....
