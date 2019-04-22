Set Up a Clockify Workspace
Create a Clockify account and use time tracker.
Add clients, projects, and tasks.
Generate Clockify reports.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project, you will set up a workspace in Clockify to track billable hours for a small business. Clockify is a great free software for time tracking and generating reports. It will help your business stay organized and prepare for future growth. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Invoicing
Management
Billing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account and edit the settings.
Add clients and projects to the workspace.
Add tasks.
Use the time tracker.
Run reports.
