By the end of this guided project, you will be able to analyze, and set the right strategic direction for your organization using the Strategic Position and Action Evaluation (SPACE) Matrix. SPACE Matrix is a strategic management tool that focuses on strategy formulation especially as it relates to competitive position of an organization. The axes of the matrix represent two internal dimensions ―Financial Stability (FS) and Competitive Advantage (CA), and two external dimensions―Environmental Stability (ES) and Industry Attractiveness (IA). Essentially, the four-quadrant framework indicates whether aggressive, conservative, defensive, or competitive strategies is the most appropriate for a given organization. We will use spreadsheet to sketch and analyze the framework to determine the best strategic position for our organization. Also, we will use an energy services company to practically demonstrate how the model works, as we analyze the company with the matrix. The project is for business leaders who want to set strategic direction for their organizations given the operational and environmental conditions they have to contend with. Also, for strategist who are interested in helping organization in making informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to design, analyze, and create a competitive advantage for your organization using the SPACE Matrix...