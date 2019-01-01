Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategic Analysis with Financial Competitive Profile Matrix by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Financial Competitive Profile Matrix (FCPM) to analyze your industry and identify your competitive advantage with key financial indicators. FCPM is a strategic management tool that enables you to benchmark your company in relation to competition and then identify the relative strengths and weaknesses of all the competitors based on some Financial Critical Success Factors (FCSFs) analysis. The FCSFs are assigned weight based on their importance, ranked on their strengths and weaknesses, then the weight is multiplied by the rank to determine weighted score. The sum of the weighted score reveals the company that has competitive advantage or disadvantage in the industry.
To demonstrate the application of the FCPM, we will use spreadsheet to analyze a division of our energy services company together. Example on the case study would empower you to use the model to analyze your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for business leaders who want have a deep insight on their competitive environment. Also, for strategist and financial analysts who are interested in helping organization in making informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the FCPM to analyze your company, identify the strengths and weaknesses of the competitors, and then use it to determine your strategic direction...