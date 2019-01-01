Learner Reviews & Feedback for Unleash Student Creativity with Buncee by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Buncee to unleash your students’ creativity. Buncee is “a creation and communication tool… to create interactive content, allowing those of all ages to visualize concepts and communicate creatively.” With Buncee, learning becomes more personalized as students are able to share through engaging multimedia projects using Buncee’s templates, stickers, and animations. Throughout this project, we will work together to ensure that you are confident using Buncee as a learning tool so that you can empower your students to communicate their learning in new and creative ways.
*You will need a free trial of Buncee for this project....