Learner Reviews & Feedback for Take your Ebook Design to the Next Level with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to design an ebook using the free version of Canva. You will create an eye catching cover, a table of contents and charts for your ebook.
One of the most effective ways to turn your passions into a business and monetize your skills is by selling eBooks online.
Everyone has areas of expertise that can help you create eBooks. There are people out there who value your knowledge and want to learn more. You can help them if you start selling eBooks.
By the end of this project, you will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create an Ebook template.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....