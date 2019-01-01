Trello para Principiantes
Al final de este proyecto guiado, crearás un espacio de trabajo en Trello con tableros y tarjetas automatizadas, para la gestión de proyectos.
Al final de este proyecto guiado, crearás un espacio de trabajo en Trello con tableros y tarjetas automatizadas, para la gestión de proyectos. Trello es una aplicación multidispositivo, que te permite gestionar proyectos de forma sencilla y rápida. Presenta muchos beneficios entre los que se destacan: - Se integra con herramientas como Google Drive, Gmail, Microsoft Teams, Bitbucket, GitHub, Slack, entre otros. - Trabajar de manera colaborativa - Personalizar flujos de trabajo para distintos proyectos. - Cargar archivos, fotos y videos. - Trabajar sin conexión y los tableros se sincronizan cuando nuevamente se vuelva conectar. Este proyecto está diseñado para desarrollar tareas paso a paso, lo que te proporcionará el uso y aprendizaje fácil de las diferentes características y herramientas de Trello. Daremos inicio con un recorrido por la interfaz y el reconocimiento de las principales opciones. A continuación, podrás crear un tablero y sus respectivas listas para posteriormente agregar tarjetas, las cuales serán personalizadas añadiendo etiquetas, fechas de entrega, responsable y lista de verificación. Finalmente, lograrás automatizar las tarjetas para realizar acciones al cumplimiento de otras. El nivel del proyecto es básico y está planeado para gestores de proyectos, desarrolladores, organizadores de eventos o personas que deseen gestionar sus proyectos de forma sencilla y eficaz con Trello. A medida que realices cada tarea, irás comprendiendo el uso de las funcionales de Trello. Actualmente, esta herramienta es una de las más usadas para la gestión de proyectos, por lo que aprender a usarla, aporta un valor importante a tu curriculum y, además, tendrás los conocimientos necesarios para realizar gestionar de manera eficiente proyectos de cualquier área.
Project Planning
Schedule
Agile Management
Organization Design
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Conocer la interfaz de Trello y crear un espacio de trabajo
Crear tableros y listas
Creación de tarjetas
Actividad práctica (opcional)
Uso de plantillas en Trello
Automatizar tareas
Actividad práctica final
