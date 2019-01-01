Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding Smart Objects in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create and edit smart objects in Adobe Photoshop. You’ll use smart objects to apply nondestructive edits and swap assets inside files.
During this project, you’ll get used to navigating some important Photoshop tools and practice creating and importing smart objects, and you’ll learn what makes them smart in the first place. Then you’ll apply nondestructive edits and work with different kinds of smart objects. Once you’re finished, you’ll learn how to export your work.
By the end of the project, you’ll be able to use smart objects to make smart and speedy edits to images....