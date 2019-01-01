Usar Funciones de Fecha y Hora en Excel
Al final de este proyecto, podrás usar 15 funciones prácticas de fecha y hora en Excel y tendrás una mejor comprensión de su uso. Aprenderás tres cosas: el uso básico de la función, la fórmula básica de la función y la fórmula con combinaciones para usos alternativos. En este proyecto, te guiaré paso a paso, explicándote cada parte de la fórmula y cómo se logra el cálculo deseado.
Extrae la fecha y hora actuales con las funciones HOY y AHORA en Microsoft Excel.
Calcula el tiempo con las funciones SEGUNDO, MINUTO, HORA y NSHORA en Microsoft Excel.
Crea una fecha utilizando las funciones DÍA, MES, AÑO y FECHA en Microsoft Excel.
Devuelve valores específicos de mes y día con las funciones FECHA.MES, DAYS y DÍAS360 en Microsoft Excel.
Genera el número de jornadas laborables entre dos fechas con las funciones DIAS.LAB y DIAS.LAB.INTL en Microsoft Excel.
