Using Date and Time Functions in Excel
Make basic calculations using date and time functions
Combine functions to compute other results
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Make basic calculations using date and time functions
Combine functions to compute other results
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project you will be able to use 15 practical date & time functions in Excel, and have a better understanding of their use. You’ll learn the basic use of the function, an example formula for the function, and some alternative ways to use the function by adding or combining to the formula. I will guide you step-by-step, explaining every part of the formula and how it achieves the desired calculation.
No background required
Microsoft Excel
time functions
date functions
formula combinations
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Extract the current date and time with the TODAY and NOW functions in Excel
Calculate the time with the SECOND, MINUTE, HOUR, and TIME functions in Excel
Create a date utilizing the DAY, MONTH, YEAR, and DATE functions in Excel
Return specific month and day values with the EDATE, DAYS, and DAYS360 functions in Excel
Generate the number of workdays between two dates with the NETWORKDAYS and NETWORKDAYS.INTL functions in Excel
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.