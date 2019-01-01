Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will be able to use a Lean UX Canvas for User Centered Design to support efficient experimentation to rapidly deliver improvements in product and process design. To do this you will gain hands-on experience working in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork where you will leverage agile principles and the Lean UX Canvas to dissect and solve business problems. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
