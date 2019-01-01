Learner Reviews & Feedback for User-Experience: Create a Storyboard using Storyboarder by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a detailed storyboard illustrating an entire overview of a person’s routine. Throughout the project, you will be able to use and control the tools in the Storyboarder software to develop detailed illustrations. Moreover, you will create and apply pre-defined functions.
This guided project is for beginner designers and/ or new business developers who want to visualise their observation research into a diagram. By creating a detailed storyboard it will help the designers/ entrepreneurs to analyse the entire daily routine of a user. This will help them highlight key problems/ struggles in a user’s day. This leads to the next step which is to choose one of those key problems and create an innovative design solution.
In this project, we’ll be using Storyboarder, which is a completely free platform where we can write and create our storyboard....