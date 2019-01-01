Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Utilize CareerBuilder to Find Employment by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course you will learn how to use the CareerBuilder website to find employment. CareerBuilder is a wonderful source for finding employment, tracking job applications, and learning about the employment process. It is free for job seekers and easy to use. This project is most suitable for learners with limited to no job searching experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
