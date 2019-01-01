Learner Reviews & Feedback for Utilize Survey Monkey as an Evaluation Tool by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Surveys and evaluations can be used to reflect on your training or customer experiences. The data you collect can help to adjust your training and you can find out directly from your employees if they are satisfied. Customers can let you know what they are thinking and what they actually want. In this project you will learn about Survey Monkey as an evaluation tool throughout the cycle of developing an event.
By the end of your time in this project you will have multiple evaluation surveys to take you through the phases of an event.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....