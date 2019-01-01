Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will have written and tested JavaScript and HTML code that validates data values entered into input fields on an HTML form. Data validation is a valuable skill in web development. Notifying users of input errors not only improves the user experience it also helps to ensure that any data collected via a form is as accurate as possible before sending it to a server for processing. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
