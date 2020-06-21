Visualizing Citibike Trips with Tableau
Create data visualizations with Tableau
Publish data visualizations with dashboard in Tableau
Create data visualizations with Tableau
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of using Tableau Public software to visualize Citibike Trips Dataset. By the end of this project, you will have created a few visualizations and a collection of visualizations called a dashboard. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business Intelligence
Data Analysis
Tableau Software
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Importing the Data
Most Popular End Stations
Most Popular Start Stations
Average Trip Duration
Distribution of Common End Stations on Popular Start Stations
Start and Stop Times
Creating a Dashboard
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MHJul 26, 2020
Quick and easy to follow introductory guide to Tableau. Recommend for anyone who uses Tableau but has not worked to create a dashboard.
by KPJun 21, 2020
It"s an Amazing Hands-on project for beginners like me. it has proved to be very helpful for starting ab journey on the data visualization. Instructor instructs every task very easily.
by PPMar 6, 2021
This course is good to start learning Tebleau and data visualization. Good example of data set. Easy to understand.
by AKAug 21, 2020
The use of Rhyme software makes it really easy for a novice user to understand the basics of tableau and how powerful this platform is ! Loved the course.
