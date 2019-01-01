Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Web Link Preview with VueJS Components by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
One of the strengths of VueJS is the being able to leverage numerous third party reusable components. In this project, you will learn how to create a reusable VueJS component yourself and take a more object oriented development approach. Basic HTML, DOM, JavaScript, and VueJS required as prerequisites. If you are new to VueJS, completing my other guided project “Write a University Index Web App with VueJS” is highly recommended....