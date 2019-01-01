Chevron Left
Back to Create a Web Link Preview with VueJS Components

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Web Link Preview with VueJS Components by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

One of the strengths of VueJS is the being able to leverage numerous third party reusable components. In this project, you will learn how to create a reusable VueJS component yourself and take a more object oriented development approach. Basic HTML, DOM, JavaScript, and VueJS required as prerequisites. If you are new to VueJS, completing my other guided project “Write a University Index Web App with VueJS” is highly recommended....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder