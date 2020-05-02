Chevron Left
Back to Web Application Security Testing with OWASP ZAP

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web Application Security Testing with OWASP ZAP by Coursera Project Network

4.2
stars
250 ratings
46 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn the fundamentals of how to use OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). This tool greatly aids security professionals and penetration testers to discover vulnerabilities within web applications. You will learn how to perform a basic web app vulnerability scan, analyze the results, and generate a report of those results. This course includes steps on how to configure the browser proxy to passively scan web requests and responses by simply exploring websites. This course will also include how to use dictionary lists to find files and folders on a web server, and how to spider crawl websites to find all the links and URLs. Finally, the end of the course gives a brief overview of how to intercept, view, modify, and forward web requests that occur between the browser and web application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

H

Jul 13, 2020

The information is very helpful. I got basic knowledge to continue learning OWASP ZAP.

AM

May 12, 2022

Explore me more to acquire entirely different knowledge of what I thought I know

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 46 Reviews for Web Application Security Testing with OWASP ZAP

By kp d

May 2, 2020

the owaspzap shows connection failed error when i try to attack it and i tried to get info from you but i think there should be a fix for it to be provided cause i felt many other students got the same error as well sir

By dasun k

May 4, 2020

Complete waste of time. if you are paying this is not worth it.

By ARUNA K

May 17, 2020

Not able to do hands-on practice and explore the tool. Getting always error of failure from Rhyme.

By Faizan A

May 11, 2020

Too much poor learning, waste of time.

By Rafey B H

Jun 30, 2020

The course I believe was a bit easy and not intermediate plus Rhyme refused connections to the mutilliadae server

By yekshith b

Apr 30, 2020

the course was great , but the some doubts remains. please specify how this can be setup on a personal computer (not rhyme). because it brings up many errors. And to use other proxies.thank you.

By Deepak S

May 9, 2020

The hands on approach did not really work out. Though the technology learned here is very useful.

By Hasini A

Jul 14, 2020

The information is very helpful. I got basic knowledge to continue learning OWASP ZAP.

By Abubakar I M

May 13, 2022

Explore me more to acquire entirely different knowledge of what I thought I know

By Mahendra A

Jun 17, 2020

As a beginner it was very helpful to me. Iam able to learn quickly as well.

By Alejo G O

Oct 17, 2020

Nice course to have a initial comprension about this awesome tool.

By A V G S

Oct 8, 2020

The topic was bang on target. Easy to understand and follow.

By Mamoona N

Jan 16, 2022

This course is excellent to start journey as pen Tester.

By Lucien P

Oct 28, 2020

I love very bit of this course

By tanuj s

May 19, 2020

good and a very short course

By MEDIDA V N

Jun 3, 2020

Awesome course by Coursera

By palabatla j

May 7, 2020

good to learn this course

By zareensiddique

Jun 2, 2020

Excellent instructor

By Рахмонов Ш

Sep 22, 2020

good project thanks

By Ashar M

Jun 4, 2020

Good For Beginners

By Mini M

Jul 15, 2021

great learning !!

By Juan F C H

Oct 25, 2021

Very well

By chandan

Aug 1, 2020

great !!!

By Md. A R

Aug 5, 2020

nice

By Vishal J

Jul 3, 2020

Nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder