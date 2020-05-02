H
Jul 13, 2020
The information is very helpful. I got basic knowledge to continue learning OWASP ZAP.
AM
May 12, 2022
Explore me more to acquire entirely different knowledge of what I thought I know
By kp d•
May 2, 2020
the owaspzap shows connection failed error when i try to attack it and i tried to get info from you but i think there should be a fix for it to be provided cause i felt many other students got the same error as well sir
By dasun k•
May 4, 2020
Complete waste of time. if you are paying this is not worth it.
By ARUNA K•
May 17, 2020
Not able to do hands-on practice and explore the tool. Getting always error of failure from Rhyme.
By Faizan A•
May 11, 2020
Too much poor learning, waste of time.
By Rafey B H•
Jun 30, 2020
The course I believe was a bit easy and not intermediate plus Rhyme refused connections to the mutilliadae server
By yekshith b•
Apr 30, 2020
the course was great , but the some doubts remains. please specify how this can be setup on a personal computer (not rhyme). because it brings up many errors. And to use other proxies.thank you.
By Deepak S•
May 9, 2020
The hands on approach did not really work out. Though the technology learned here is very useful.
By Hasini A•
Jul 14, 2020
By Abubakar I M•
May 13, 2022
By Mahendra A•
Jun 17, 2020
As a beginner it was very helpful to me. Iam able to learn quickly as well.
By Alejo G O•
Oct 17, 2020
Nice course to have a initial comprension about this awesome tool.
By A V G S•
Oct 8, 2020
The topic was bang on target. Easy to understand and follow.
By Mamoona N•
Jan 16, 2022
This course is excellent to start journey as pen Tester.
By Lucien P•
Oct 28, 2020
I love very bit of this course
By tanuj s•
May 19, 2020
good and a very short course
By MEDIDA V N•
Jun 3, 2020
Awesome course by Coursera
By palabatla j•
May 7, 2020
good to learn this course
By zareensiddique•
Jun 2, 2020
Excellent instructor
By Рахмонов Ш•
Sep 22, 2020
good project thanks
By Ashar M•
Jun 4, 2020
Good For Beginners
By Mini M•
Jul 15, 2021
great learning !!
By Juan F C H•
Oct 25, 2021
Very well
By chandan•
Aug 1, 2020
great !!!
By Md. A R•
Aug 5, 2020
nice
By Vishal J•
Jul 3, 2020
Nice