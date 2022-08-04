Chevron Left
Back to Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Why are wireframes important? Where do they fit in the UX design process? Which app should I use to create wireframes? Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas is for learners who are ready to build a solid foundation in UX design by adding wireframing to their toolkit. With Miro's powerful features, you can create app and website wireframes in minutes. In this 1-hour Guided Project, you will create a set of low-fidelity wireframes for a health and wellness app. This will be done in the context of the UX design process to give you a fuller perspective of when and where to use wireframes. As part of this, you will use the tools within Miro to create a basic design direction diagram and a high-level sitemap to inform the design of your wireframes. To appropriately prepare you for this Guided Project, all that is required is an interest and motivation in UX design....
