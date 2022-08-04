Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Why are wireframes important? Where do they fit in the UX design process?
Which app should I use to create wireframes?
Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas is for learners who are ready to build a solid foundation in UX design by adding wireframing to their toolkit. With Miro's powerful features, you can create app and website wireframes in minutes.
In this 1-hour Guided Project, you will create a set of low-fidelity wireframes for a health and wellness app. This will be done in the context of the UX design process to give you a fuller perspective of when and where to use wireframes. As part of this, you will use the tools within Miro to create a basic design direction diagram and a high-level sitemap to inform the design of your wireframes.
To appropriately prepare you for this Guided Project, all that is required is an interest and motivation in UX design....