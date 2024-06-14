This specialization is intended for individuals seeking to develop proficiency in Kubernetes and container orchestration techniques. The course is aligned with the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam structure and will help you prepare for the CKAD exam as well.
Kubernetes is a powerful open-source platform used for automating the deployment, scaling, and operation of application containers across clusters of hosts. It has become a crucial skill for modern DevOps professionals and software developers due to its widespread adoption in managing containerized applications in production environments.
This is a 3-course series. Through these courses, you will cover - Docker, Containers management and networking, Learn orchestration, Learn Kubernetes master and node components, Deploy pods on Kubernetes Cluster, Manage pods and deployments, Kubernetes service and replica sets management, Kubernetes Networking, Storage, Kubernetes Scaling, auto-scaling and rolling updates.
The course is designed from the ground up, making it an ideal choice for individuals new to Kubernetes and container orchestration. This course features hands-on labs, quizzes, and an exam simulator for practicing the CKAD exam, along with high-quality theoretical content videos prepared by industry experts.
This course is all you need to gain a deeper understanding of Kubernetes and excel in the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) certification.
Applied Learning Project
The Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) course offers 13 hands-on demos, focusing on containerization with Docker, multi-container management with Docker Compose, and advanced Kubernetes deployment and scaling. Key projects include containerizing applications, managing Kubernetes deployments and replica sets, and scaling clusters for high availability. Learners will use tools like Docker, Docker Compose, kubectl, and YAML, gaining intermediate-level skills in container orchestration and application management. Prior experience with Docker and basic scripting is recommended. This course provides practical experience to confidently deploy and manage applications in Kubernetes environments.