LearnKartS
Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Specialization
LearnKartS

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Specialization

Master Kubernetes with CKAD Certification. Learn key skills, technology, and concepts of a Kubernetes, Containers management, and networking, Kubernetes master and node components, Deploying pods on Kubernetes Cluster, Managing pods and deployments, Kubernetes service and replica sets management, Kubernetes Networking, Storage and Kubernetes Scaling, auto-scaling and rolling updates , and more.

Taught in English

LearnKartS

Instructor: LearnKartS

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Kubernetes architecture, including its components and how they interact to manage containerized applications

  • How to design and deploy applications on Kubernetes, including creating and managing Pods, Deployments, Services, and other Kubernetes resources.

  • Kubernetes networking concepts and how to configure networking for their applications, including exposing services internally and externally.

  • How to manage sensitive information and configuration data in Kubernetes using ConfigMaps and Secrets.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

June 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from LearnKartS
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Container and Container Orchestration Fundamentals

Course 15 hours

What you'll learn

  • Fundamentals of microservices, virtualization, and containerization

  • Docker installation, container deployment, and networking

  • Docker Swarm and Kubernetes

  • Acquire practical experience by engaging in hands-on demonstrations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microservices
Category: Container Management
Category: Docker Swarm
Category: Docker (Software)

Kubernetes Fundamentals

Course 25 hours

What you'll learn

  • Core principles of Kubernetes architecture, including master and node components

  • Various deployment strategies using pods and containers

  • Kubernetes networking concepts and services

  • Managing storage resources in Kubernetes environments

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scaling Applications
Category: Kubernetes Architecture
Category: Kubernetes
Category: Pods and container

Advanced Kubernetes

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

  • Advanced Kubernetes concepts and techniques

  • Configuring Kubernetes clusters and managing resilient applications

  • Techniques for enhancing the performance and reliability of Kubernetes deployments

  • Acquire skills to orchestrate resilient, scalable applications in dynamic computing

Skills you'll gain

Category: Kubernetes Cluster Autoscaler
Category: Kubernetes cluster
Category: Kubernetes Cluster AutoScaler
Category: Kubernetes Management
Category: ConfigMap and Secrets

Instructor

LearnKartS
LearnKartS
14 Courses115 learners

Offered by

LearnKartS

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions