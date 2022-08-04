- DEI Strategy
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
Activating DEI Insights to Shape Your Organization. Critically examine power, privilege, bias, stereotypes, social identities, and justice to develop strategies for integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion into your organization.
What you will learn
Examine the roots of DEI in social justice, what creates power and privilege, and how identities, biases, and stereotypes are formed.
Learn effective business strategies to employ diversity, equity, and inclusion to enhance business initiatives.
Focus on management practices for working with diverse teams as well as sustaining diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the workplace.
Contextualize the movements elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion within society.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course of this specialization, you will dive deeper into the diversity, equity, and inclusion topics most intriguing to you. For each project, you will research, analyze, and synthesize topics with the goal of sharing your perspectives with fellow learners through peer review of one another’s research. Through these experiences, you will gain familiarity with diversity, equity, and inclusion perspectives that can be applied to professional challenges and opportunities now and in the future.
