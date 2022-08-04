About this Specialization

In the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders specialization, you will learn about the ideas, texts, resources, strategies, practices, and critical perspectives you need to build a DEI-oriented company culture. You’ll start by exploring the foundational concepts that inform diversity, equity, and inclusion: origins of power, privilege, bias, stereotypes, social identities, and justice. Then you will learn how to articulate the reasons diversity, equity, and inclusion are beneficial in the workplace for both teams and the broader organization. Finally you will explore management practices that will assist you when working with diverse teams and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and help you overcome any obstacles to implementation along the way.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Foundations of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Course 2

Course 2

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Applications for Executives

Course 3

Course 3

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Best Practices for Managers

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

