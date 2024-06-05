LearnKartS
Jenkins - From Zero to Hero Specialization
LearnKartS

Jenkins - From Zero to Hero Specialization

Unlock Your Development Potential with Jenkins. Harness the Power of Jenkins to Streamline Software Development Processes and Boost Team Efficiency

Taught in English

Himanshu Nigam

Instructor: Himanshu Nigam

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • In this course, you will learn, Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Ansible, and SonarQube, and how to integrate all of them into a CICD pipeline.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

June 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from LearnKartS
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

DevOps and Jenkins Fundamentals

Course 14 hours

What you'll learn

  • This course introduces DevOps and Jenkins automation, equipping participants with essential skills to navigate modern software development.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Security
Category: security

Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment with Jenkins

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master Jenkins for seamless software delivery, covering source code management to advanced deployment strategies.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Security

Continuous Inspection and Configuration Management - Jenkins

Course 33 hours

What you'll learn

  • In this course, you will elevate software development with code quality, configuration management, and Jenkins integration.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Security
Category: Ansible

Continuous Monitoring with Jenkins & Best Practices

Course 45 hours

What you'll learn

  • In this course, you will master Jenkins administration tasks.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Security

Instructor

Himanshu Nigam
LearnKartS
4 Courses2 learners

Offered by

LearnKartS

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions