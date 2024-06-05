This Specialization is designed for software developers, DevOps engineers, and IT professionals aiming to enhance their skills in automation and continuous integration using Jenkins. Across four comprehensive courses, you'll delve into topics such as Jenkins installation, configuration, pipeline creation, and integration with other tools, equipping you to efficiently automate software development workflows. This specialization ensures you gain practical insights and hands-on experience aligned with real-world demands in the software development landscape.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will undertake projects that involve creating end-to-end automation pipelines for software development, from code integration to deployment, utilizing Jenkins. Through these projects, they'll tackle authentic challenges faced in the software development lifecycle, such as automating testing processes, ensuring code quality, and deploying applications efficiently, thereby solidifying their understanding of Jenkins and its application in real-world scenarios.