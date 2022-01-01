- Parameterized testing
- Junit Testing
- Java
- Enterprise Software
- Dynamic Testing
- Parameterized Tests
- Test Class Lifecycle
- Junit
- mocking
- Test-Driven Development
Java Testing Specialization
Learn to test Java functionality. Learn how various types of testing and mocking improve Java coding and enhance the quality of your Enterprise Application builds.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will utilize hands-on labs to experiment and then create their own coding and testing, with available step-by-step videos to help them along the way. Robust videos, activities, readings, and class discussions help students build and retain knowledge through the courses.
Some Java experience needed
Some Java experience needed
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Overview of JUnit Testing
This course is a basic introduction to JUnit, covering the essential techniques for testing java code.
Mocking with JUnit
This course gives a foundational knowledge in mocking. What is mocking, why mock and how to mock are all questions that will be answered in this course.
Java Testing: An Introduction to TDD
Test Driven Development (TDD) is an industry accepted technique to build Enterprise Applications and enhance quality. This course will introduce a test first approach for the development of Java artifacts and explain the benefits of adopting such a technique
Parameterized and Dynamic Testing in JUnit
In this course you will learn about how to test vast amounts of functionality using Parameterized Tests, Repeated Tests and Dynamic Tests without having to write verbose test scripts.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.