This program helps see the dynamic capabilities of your organization. Using the fitness landscape model, we help managers see where they are in relation to other organizations and how to reconfigure their dynamic capabilities to move higher up the competitive fitness landscape.
These “dynamic capabilities” include the social and digital - how we work and the technologies that support it. As companies pursue big data and cloud computing strategies - the technologies change. To sustainably improve the customer experience and achieve the competitive advantage that the power of data promises, you need the social technologies and processes that are able to adapt along with your data strategy.
The ability to reconfigure and deploy new capabilities within the organization by creating, extending, or modifying the existing resources is a “dynamic capability.” With the speed of technology disruption, business leaders must enable their company to adapt.
We will learn how to discover data sources in your company and leverage those structured and unstructured data to improve your whole business. From supply chain sourcing to marketing and delivery.
These lessons will help you make the right choices about digital transformation to make your organization better fulfill its mission and delight customers. To get there you must first understand the vision of a digital enterprise, what it looks like, how it operates, and why it’s so powerful in delivering results.
Applied Learning Project
Learn the following through a set of knowledge checks, quizzes, and a final exam:
Vision - What does a Digital Enterprise look like? How does it work?
Roadmap - How do we get there? What’s the pathway to change?
Process - What can we do with the data? New processes? New values?
Communication – How can we lead digital teams at scale?
Culture - How can we prepare the organization, the employees, and the leadership for optimizing digital technologies and processes?