Python Exception Handling Cheat Sheet

except block and that the
try clause contains an error.
Here's an example:
a = 5 b = 0 try: quotient = a / b print(quotient) except Exception as X: print(X)
Reminder
True while
None and
0 are
False.
try
try is a Python keyword that enables you to test a code block for errors.
except
except is a Python keyword that is used to handle exceptions arising in the previous
try clause.
if
if is a common conditional statement. It dictates whether a statement should be executed or not by checking for a given condition. If the condition is true, the
if block of code will be executed.
else
|The
else statement contains the block of code that will execute if the condition from the
if statement is false or resolves to zero.
Learn more about conditional statements in the following tutorial: How to Use a Python If Else Statement
The following chart covers Python exception base classes. Base classes are exceptions that establish the basis of other exceptions. These are not to be inherited by user-defined classes.
|Exception
|Explanation
BaseException
|Base class for all built-in exceptions.
Exception
|All built in exceptions are derived from the
Exception class (other than system-exiting exceptions.) Use this class to derive user-defined exceptions.
args
|The tuple of arguments that is given to the constructor. A “tuple” is an ordered set of values that is used to store multiple items in just one variable.
with_traceback(tb)
|An alternate traceback display function. Used to return the exception object and set tb as the new traceback for the exception.
BufferError
|Exception raised when a buffer operation cannot be executed. You can learn more about buffers in Python’s buffer protocol documentation.
ArithmeticError
|Base class for arithmetic errors.
LookupError
|Base class for exceptions that are raised as a result of the use of an invalid key or index on a mapping or sequence.
Other exceptions are known as concrete exceptions. These are raised most commonly and may have additional subclasses beneath them. The chart below defines each concrete exception as well as the base class and the subclasses they belong to. These can be inherited by user-defined exceptions.
|Exception
|Explanation
|Hierarchy
SystemExit
|Raised by sys.exit()function. When left unhandled, the interpreter exits without printing a stack trace.
|Inherits from
BaseException to avoid being unintentionally caught by code that catches
Exception.
KeyboardInterrupt
|Raised when an interrupt key (such as
Delete or
Control-C) is hit by the user. This exception is notable because it may be raised unpredictably, leaving the program running in an inconsistent state. It is recommended to avoid raising this error. If it is raised, allow it to end the program immediately.
|Inherits from
BaseException to avoid being unintentionally caught by code that catches
Exception.
GeneratorExit
|Raised upon closing a generatoror coroutine.
|Inherits directly from
BaseException rather than
Exception because Python does not technically consider it to be an error.
StopIteration
|Raised by
next()and the iterator’s
__next__()method. Signals that the iterator will not produce any more items.
|Inherits from
Exception.
StopAsyncIteration
|Raised by asynchronous iterator’s
__anext__() method.
|Inherits from
Exception.
AssertionError
|When an
assert statement fails, this Python exception is raised.
|Inherits from
Exception.
AttributeError
|When an attribute referenceor assignment fails, this Python exception is raised.
|Inherits from
Exception.
EOFError
|EOF stands for end-of-file. This exception is raised when an
input() function reaches an EOF condition without reading any data.
|Inherits from
Exception.
ImportError
|Raised when an import statement struggles to load a module. Can also be raised when a “from list” in from...import includes a name it cannot find.
|Inherits from
Exception.
ModuleNotFoundError
|Also raised by import. Occurs when a module cannot be located or when
none is found in sys.modules.
|Inherits from
Exception and is a subclass of
ImportError.
OverflowError
|Raised when the result of an arithmetic operation is too large or the integers are outside of a required range.
|Inherits from
Exception and is a subclass of
ArithmeticError.
ZeroDivisionError
|Python raises this type of error when the second argument of a modulo operation or a division is 0.
|Inherits from
Exception and is a subclass of
ArithmeticError.
IndexError
|This exception occurs if a sequence subscript is out of range.
|Inherits from
Exception.
KeyError
|Raised when a mapping key or, dictionary key, is not found in the existing set of keys.
|Inherits from
Exception.
MemoryError
|Raised when there is not enough memory for the current operation. This exception can be addressed by deleting other objects.
|Inherits from
Exception.
NameError
|When a global or local name cannot be found, this type of error is raised. The conditions for this exception only apply to unqualified names.
|Inherits from
Exception.
UnboundLocalError
|Raised when a local variable without value (in a function or method) is referenced.
|Inherits from
Exception and is a subclass of
NameError.
OSError
|Raised when a system-related error is returned by a system function.
|Inherits from
Exception. Has several subclasses beneath it known as OS exceptions.
BlockingIOError
|If an operation would block on an object that is set for non-blocking operation, this exception will be raised.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions. Has an additional attribute:
characters_written.
characters_written
|An integer. This attribute contains the number of characters that was written to the stream prior to it blocking.
|Inherits from
Exception, is a subclass of OS exceptions, and an attribute of
BlockingIOError.
ChildProcessError
|If an operation on a child process fails, this exception will be raised.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
FileExistsError
|Creating a directory or file that already exists will raise this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
FileNotFoundError
|Requesting a directory or file that does not exist raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
InterruptedError
|When an incoming signal interrupts a system call, Python raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
IsADirectoryError
|Raised if a file operation is requested on a directory—for example,
os.remove().
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
NotADirectoryError
|Raised if a directory operation is requested on anything that isn’t a directory. May also be raised if an operation attempts to open or cross a file that isn’t a directory as if it were a directory.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
PermissionError
|This exception is raised when attempting to run an operation without the proper permissions or access rights.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
ProcessLookupError
|When a process does not exist, Python raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
TimeoutError
|When a system function times out at the system level, this exception is raised.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
ConnectionError
|Base class for issues related to connection.
|Inherits from
Exception, belongs to the subclass of OS exceptions.
BrokenPipeError
|Raised when attempting to write on a pipe whose other end is closed. Can also be raised when attempting to write on a socket shutdown for writing.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
ConnectionError subclass of OS exceptions.
ConnectionAbortedError
|When a peer aborts a connection attempt, Python raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
ConnectionError subclass of OS exceptions.
ConnectionRefusedError
|When a peer refuses a connection attempt, Python raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
ConnectionError subclass of OS exceptions.
ConnectionResetError
|When a peer resets a connection attempt, Python raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
ConnectionError subclass of OS exceptions.
ReferenceError
|Raised when the
weakref.proxy() function creates a weak reference proxy that is used to access the referent’s attribute after it has already been garbage collected.
|Inherits from
Exception.
RuntimeError
|Raised when the detected error does not fall into any other category.
|Inherits from
Exception.
NotImplementedError
|This exception is raised in user-defined base classes when they require derived classes in order to override the method. Can also be raised while the class is in development to demonstrate the requirement of the real implementation to be added.
|Inherits from
Exception and is derived from
RuntimeError.
RecursionError
|When the interpreter detects that the maximum recursion depth has been reached, Python raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception and is derived from
RuntimeError.
SystemError
|Raised when the interpreter detects an internal error that can be addressed. It is recommended to report the exception, version of the interpreter (sys.version), source of the program, and the error message with the exception’s associated value to the author or Python interpreter maintainer.
|Inherits from
Exception.
TypeError
|If an operation or function is applied to an object of improper type, Python raises this exception.
|Inherits from
Exception.
ValueError
|Raised when an operation or function receives the right type of argument but the wrong value and it cannot be matched by a more specific exception.
|Inherits from
Exception.
UnicodeError
|Raised when the encoding or decoding of a Unicode error occurs.
|Inherits from
Exception and is derived from
ValueError.
UnicodeDecodeError
|Raised during decoding when a Unicode error occurs.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
UnicodeError subclass.
UnicodeEncodeError
|Raised during encoding when a Unicode error occurs.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
UnicodeError subclass.
UnicodeTranslateError
|Raised during translating when a Unicode error occurs.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
UnicodeError subclass.
The built-in Python exceptions below are categorized as warnings. This grouping enables you to filter out groups of warnings whenever necessary. If you need to define additional warning categories, subclass one of the categories below. Ensure it remains a subclass of the Warning class.
|Exception
|Explanation
|Hierarchy
Warning
|Base class for each warning category class.
|Inherits from
Exception.
DeprecationWarning
|Category for deprecated feature warnings that are intended for other developers.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
PendingDeprecationWarning
|Category for future deprecated features. These exceptions are ignored by default.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
RuntimeWarning
|Category for hesitant runtime-related features.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
SyntaxWarning
|Category for hesitant syntactic-related features.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
UserWarning
|Default category for
warn().
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
FutureWarning
|Category for deprecated feature warnings that are intended for end users of Python applications.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
ImportWarning
|Category for warnings that are triggered during the import process for a module. These exceptions are ignored by default.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
UnicodeWarning
|Category for Unicode-related warnings.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
BytesWarning
|Category for bytearrayand bytesrelated warnings.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
ResourceWarning
|Category for resource usage-related warnings. These exceptions are ignored by default.
|Inherits from
Exception and belongs to the
Warning class.
