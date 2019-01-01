Mobile VR App Development with Unity
Handheld AR App Development with Unity
Introduction to XR: VR, AR, and MR Foundations
Unity Technologies offers a platform for creating beautiful and engaging 2D, 3D, VR, and AR games and apps. A powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor enable you to realize your creative vision fast, and deliver your content to virtually any media or device. You can easily connect to your audiences on PCs, consoles, the web, mobile devices, home entertainment systems, embedded systems, or head-mounted displays. More than an engine, Unity helps you achieve ongoing success. It offers everything you need to develop quality content, boost your productivity, and connect with your audience. Tools and resources include the Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Analytics, Unity Ads, Unity Everyplay, and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe.
