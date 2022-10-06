Are Cover Letters Necessary?

Cover letters take time to do well. Learn more about when you should include one.
Considering the average job receives over 100 applications, a cover letter can be an excellent way to stand out from other applicants. It's an opportunity to clarify your interest in the company, expand on your experience, and demonstrate your fit [1]. Yet, recruiters don’t always review cover letters and may only do so once they’ve narrowed their candidate pool. In that case, it may not always be necessary to include a cover letter, given the time it takes to research and write one.
Still, cover letters do have an impact. An experiment from ResumeGo found that applicants who submitted a tailored cover letter were invited to interview more than applicants who didn’t include one—16.4 percent versus 10.7 percent [2].
In this article, we’ll go over times when it can help to include a cover letter, ways to strengthen your cover letter, and other ways you can go about expressing your interest in a job opening.
While a cover letter can help you stand out from other candidates and show hiring managers the effort you’ve invested in applying, there’s no denying that it takes time to craft a noticeable one. Beyond hearing why you’re a good fit for the role, companies often want to know why you’re interested in working for them specifically, which takes additional research. For instance, you may want to read about the company’s mission, work culture, or recent press to integrate specific reasons.
After your application has passed through an applicant tracking system (ATS), there’s a good chance the hiring manager will read your cover letter if you’ve been flagged as a potential fit. However, you don’t have to write a brand new cover letter every time you apply for a job. When pursuing similar roles, you can keep most of your cover letter and update the parts related to job- and company-specifics.
Because it takes time to research more about the company and its mission and outline why you’re interested in working there, it may be beneficial to write a cover letter when you have time to do so. Perhaps you earmark two or three standout roles that you’ll return to once you’ve devoted the necessary time to developing relevant letters for each one.
When you’re limited on time and can’t update your cover letter for every application, it can be worth including one in the following scenarios:
A job search typically entails applying to a range of roles that interest you. Some may be dream jobs, while others may sound appealing—but not to the same extent. It can be worthwhile to include a cover letter for the jobs that particularly interest you, using your cover letter to convey your enthusiasm and fit.
A cover letter should expand on your resume. As such, you may want to include one when you have more to say, such as when you’re preparing for a career change, moving to a new city, or seeking a promotion. Often, a resume can’t fully convey these explanations, but a cover letter is an excellent space to expand on your goals.
There may be times in your career when you don’t move directly from one role to another, such as when you take time off to parent your child or care for a family member. In that case, you can address any resume gaps in a cover letter, explaining more about the situation in a way that feels comfortable to you and highlights your goals in pursuing your next career move.
Learn more: 10 Ways to Enhance Your Resume
A cover letter ideally expands upon your resume rather than repeating the same information a recruiter or hiring manager can quickly glean from that document. More than that, it highlights your knowledge about the company and your interest in working there. Learn more about how to write a cover letter with our helpful overview.
In terms of length, a cover letter should be no more than one page, and you’ll ideally address it to the hiring manager or, if that information isn’t readily available, the team or department your role would be a part of. Beyond those standards, we’ve compiled a list of tips to strengthen your cover letter.
Learn more: Types of Resumes: Choosing the Right Format for Your Needs
It’s helpful to shape your cover letter to fit the type of role you’re applying to. Below, you’ll find specific advice for careers, internal roles, internships, and more.
A cover letter is an excellent opportunity to express your interest in the job and the company hiring for it. But there are other ways to convey your knowledge and enthusiasm:
Reaching out to a recruiter on LinkedIn, introducing yourself, and expressing your interest in the role (as well as the fact that you’ve already applied for it) can be a great way to get your name in front of the right person. Given that recruiters can still end up sorting through a large number of resumes once the ATS has initially processed applications, it can be beneficial to network in this way.
Most job postings will not name the hiring manager outright but may include their title. If you can find the hiring manager’s name and email after conducting further research about the team, it may be worthwhile to send a brief email stating that you have applied for the position and outlining your qualifications and interest in the role.
Learn more: Cover Letter Tips: How to Stand Out to a Hiring Manager
If you know someone who works at the company, ask them to refer you for the role, which may need to be done before you officially apply. Doing so is an excellent way to stand out from other applicants. What’s more, internal referrals are four times more likely to be hired, according to LinkedIn [3].
Refresh your cover letter writing skills with the University of Maryland’s course Writing Winning Resumes and Cover Letters on Coursera. Enroll for a free, 7-day trial today.
1. Legaljobs.io. “30 Mind-Blowing Interview Statistics to Get You Going, https://legaljobs.io/blog/interview-statistics/.” Accessed September 20, 2022.
2. ResumeGo. “Cover Letters: Just How Important Are They? https://www.resumego.net/research/cover-letters/.” Accessed September 20, 2022.
3. LinkedIn. “Employee Referral Statistics You Need to Know for 2020, https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/employee-referral-statistics-you-need-know-2020-mike-stafiej/.” Accessed September 20, 2022.
