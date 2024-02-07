8 Popular Job Search Engines for 2024

Job search engines provide a convenient way for people to search and apply for positions and connect with organizations and potential employers. Learn more about the best job search engines and how they compare.
Employers use both job boards and informal networking to recruit and hire talent. Job search engines have become a top method of recruitment in many industries. The Society for Human Resources Management reported that 71 percent of companies used free job boards to source candidates in 2017, while 68 percent used paid job boards [1]. This is good news if you plan to take your job search to the internet.
Use this article on the best job search engines to help you:
Find the job search engine that’s best for you based on your career goals.
Learn how to apply for jobs via job search engines.
Communicate with potential employers through employment search engines.
Weigh the pros and cons of the top search engines available.
Understand the way sites for job searches operate.
Over a billion people worldwide use LinkedIn [2]. This international professional network combines social networking with recruiting on a platform that has many benefits for both employers and employees alike. Employers can post specific job openings on their business profile; however, companies and recruiters also use LinkedIn for more passive recruitment and networking.
The profile you create on LinkedIn becomes a sort of job application that shows who you are as a professional. Like on other social networking sites, you can create and post content, join groups, follow others and organizations, comment on posts, and more. The main difference between LinkedIn and other social networks is how people use it: networking in hopes of finding employment or furthering their career.
Go to LinkedIn and sign up for a basic or premium account. Next, create your profile. LinkedIn profiles include a photo, personal summary, professional experiences, education, skills, and a listing of your previous employers. When you upload your resume to your profile, employers have all they need should they consider you as an applicant for any openings. When creating your profile, use relevant keywords in your headline but also throughout your profile so organizations and recruiters find you more easily.
When your profile is set up, it’s time to build your network. LinkedIn makes its own suggestions of potential individuals to follow, but you can search for who you want to follow and connect with. If you want to connect with a specific company or organization, you can follow them on LinkedIn, but you can also reach out via private messaging or by posting a comment.
If you know what job you want, search for that specific position or organizations hiring for similar positions. To apply for a job opening, you have two options. “Easy Apply” lets you send your application immediately to the hiring organization through LinkedIn. You must have the app to go this route, and organizations must also have this option set up on their page. Another way is through the organization’s website. Click on the “Apply” button located on the page to access the organization’s web page, where you follow the steps to apply.
Cost: Basic: free; Premium: $19.99 per month when billed annually or $39.99 per month
Pros:
Great for networking with other professionals and organizations
Simple to apply for positions within the site
Easy for recruiters to find you
Cons:
You may receive a lot of spam
Premium career accounts can be pricey
A large pool of applicants may dilute your chances of getting hired
Glassdoor is an employment search engine that allows you to research jobs and apply for specific positions. You can narrow your job search using filters and criteria like salary and location to help you make more informed decisions about possible careers. You also have the option to follow organizations and set alerts when job postings go up. It’s also a helpful tool if you want to research an organization’s reputation as an employer and how much you can expect to earn based on certain criteria. As with some other job search engines, Glassdoor also has a blog and helpful resources that can help you navigate your job search.
After you set up an account, you can add your resume to your profile in addition to other personal and professional details. To apply for jobs on Glassdoor, you can directly search for a job title. Once your results populate, you can apply within the search engine or via the organization’s website. Click on “Easy Apply” to send your application and resume to the company in real time, or click on “Apply Now” to be redirected to the company’s website.
Cost: Free, but you'll need to provide content to access all the resources
Pros:
Access to multiple company reviews from current and former employees
The salary comparison tool shows you an expected range of pay
Many different types of jobs across multiple industries
Cons:
Not many ways to engage with organizations beyond applying for positions
Salary information may not be accurate because it is self-reported by other users
On Monster.com, you can browse job categories, titles, and locations and also have the option to search for a job by keywords and location for more specific results. Other helpful features for job hunters include career advice, resume samples, resume writing services, and a salary tool that lets you see how much you can expect to earn, given criteria like industry and location. When you create your free account, you can upload your resume to your profile.
This search engine is helpful for job seekers who are recent graduates and those who haven't looked for a job recently and need some help navigating the job market. If you fall into one of these groups, you may benefit from being able to generate a resume from your profile or create a profile from your resume. Monster is a free job site with a solid reputation that's been around for more than two decades, but you'll only be able to filter results by posting date and distance.
You can search for jobs without a profile, but you need to create a professional profile on Monster if you want to apply for a position. To apply for a position, upload your resume to send directly to an employer or apply using your profile by clicking on “Submit Application.” Some employers prefer applicants to apply directly on their website, so you may be redirected to complete the application process. Fortunately, you can keep track of jobs you have saved and applied for on your profile dashboard.
Cost: Free to apply for jobs; resume writing services range from $149 to $349
Pros:
Good reputation as a longstanding employment search engine
The salary comparison tool filters by location and major
Automatically generate a resume based on your profile content
Cons:
Fewer filters are available to use when searching for jobs
Searching through the large number of job postings can be time-consuming
Designed for job seekers, recruiters, and organizations looking to hire highly qualified candidates in the tech industry, you can find over one million tech jobs posted to this niche job search engine [3]. Dice® costs nothing for applicants, and you can browse jobs by title, skill, and category, or search for specific job titles using keywords and location. Save jobs, set up alerts, and monitor your status for positions to which you’ve applied via the dashboard. Other features include resume-building services, interview practice techniques, career advice, and information on hiring events.
Dice® also features a social networking aspect. You can use the instant messaging feature to directly send messages to potential employers. Review and track messages on the dashboard.
Read more: 10 Technical Careers to Study at Night (or Any Time)
Register for your free account and set up your profile. Upload your resume directly to your profile if you’d like. Be sure to include industry-specific keywords when setting up your profile to make it easier to match you with recruiters. The “Dice Match'' feature takes the skills you list on your profile to match you up with potential employers based on your skills and qualifications.
Click on the “Apply Now” button located on the top right page of the job listing when ready to apply for a position, or choose "Save" if you want to return later. You also have the option to set up an alert if you want to know when companies create postings for similar positions.
Cost: Free for job seekers
Pros:
Ideal for job seekers looking for specific positions in tech
Company pages provide in-depth details about top companies and available opening
Salary comparison tools allow users to understand possible earnings
Cons:
Not a good option for job seekers who don't work in the tech industry
A large number of international applicants can make it harder to get noticed by recruiters
No way to set real-time job alerts
Indeed is one of the world's most popular job search engines, and more than 350 million visitors access the site per month [4]. This free job board features two types of job postings. Hosted jobs are posted directly on Indeed by employers. Indexed jobs are aggregated from other sites.
In addition to applying for jobs on Indeed, you have access to many helpful career-building tools. These tools include resume scans and reviews, career assessments, and job-searching tips. Review company profile pages and view reviews and ratings under the “Company reviews” tab to assess a potential employer’s reputation. You also can research salaries for the types of jobs you are pursuing to learn more about what you can expect to earn in certain positions.
Create a profile with Indeed before you apply for positions via this search engine. It’s free and simple. You need an email address and contact information to create a profile. During the sign-up process, you'll have an opportunity to upload your resume so it's available when you're ready to apply for a job.
As with many job search engines, users can apply two ways for a position on Indeed. “Apply Now” allows you to send your resume and apply within the site. “Apply on Company Site” redirects you to the organization's website to complete the application process there. Indeed offers a resume builder tool if you need help putting one together. Indeed allows you to upload multiple resumes and store those documents on the user dashboard. Also, on the dashboard, you'll see saved jobs and jobs for which you have applied for easy tracking and management. Set up job alerts for positions you’re interested in.
Cost: Free
Pros:
Free to use
The career guide features topics relevant to job seekers
Lower risk of fraudulent jobs
Cons:
The large number of users makes it hard for individuals to stand out
Jobseekers may have trouble finding resources for specific topics relevant to their search
FlexJobs subscription-based job search engine features full-time, part-time, hybrid, remote, and work-from-home positions. Find a wide range of industries and over 20,000 positions ranging from entry to executive-level jobs. The company enlists a live human to review each posting to ensure it's advertising a remote or hybrid position so job seekers can confidently search for a position that will let them work from home.
Find other resources like career advice, access to webinars and career events, and even expert career advice in addition to job listings.
Read more: 10 Remote Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay Well
Check out the job database for free, but register as a member before applying for jobs. To become a member, sign up for an account and choose which subscription level fits your needs. Next, set up your resume profile that will include information like your resume, work history, and career goals. Users can create multiple profiles based on different positions. With an active profile, employers can search for applicants like you when you are ready to apply for jobs. Apply through the search engine if you’re applying for a position with a featured employer. To apply for positions with external employers, apply via their company website.
Cost: $2.95 for 14 days of full access, $9.85 per month for three months of full access, or $5.95 per month for annual access
Pros:
Ideal for anyone seeking legitimate alternatives to full-time, in-person jobs
Access to many helpful career resources like resume building, skills assessment, and more
Features job openings from larger companies
Cons:
Can be expensive
No free trial option
CareerBuilder® features an expansive database of job listings used for recruiting and hiring purposes. Employers pay to post jobs, but it’s free to apply for jobs. The site has been around since 1995, so it’s a trusted and respected source for employers and employees alike [5]. CareerBuilder® is also available through a mobile app that uses augmented reality for a better search experience and instant notifications to keep you up to date with your searches and applications.
Through CareerBuilder®, you have access to a database full of helpful career-based articles and salary comparison tools to assess salary ranges by location and other factors. The site also features valuable information like trending job titles and locations searched by job seekers around the country.
Create your profile and upload your resume so recruiters have everything they need should they come upon your profile page. CareerBuilder® features a built-in resume builder if you need help crafting your resume. When creating your resume and profile, be sure to optimize your profile for ATS (Applicant Tracking Software), which CareerBuilder® uses to match candidates with employers.
Search for jobs by title and location. Filter results by job type, salary, date posted, and more. When you find a position in which you’d like to apply, click on the application button via the posting. You may be redirected to the company’s website in some instances. Users can also apply for multiple positions at once using the “Quick Apply” feature. Set up job alerts to keep an eye on in-demand positions.
Cost: Free for job seekers
Pros:
Features helpful resources like a resume builder tool
Ability to compare salaries across job titles
Easy, intuitive dashboard for job seekers
Cons:
Advanced search and filters are not as robust as they could be
Listings appear to be targeted toward entry-level workers
USAJOBS is the US government's official job board and is available for recruiters and candidates seeking positions within the agencies and organizations of the federal government. On average, you can find more than 28,000 open jobs at any given time [6]. It’s free to use and includes a wide range of job listings from multiple branches of the federal government. You must be a US citizen (through birth or naturalization) to apply for jobs on this search engine.
Job seekers must first create a login.gov account before creating an account on USAJOBS. You'll need to choose and set up two authentication methods to protect your account, which include a text message, security key, password, and more. Once you verify this account, you can create a USAJOBS profile. The site will ask you to provide personal information, including details about your citizenship and previous service in the federal government or military. You also have the option to answer additional questions the site can use to boost the accuracy of the results you see when you search for jobs.
When you have your account set up, you can search for and apply for jobs. You can search for jobs by agency, keyword, or location and use filters to refine the results according to salary range, hiring path, and more. To apply for a position, make sure you are eligible to apply and then create your job application. Click “Apply’ on the posting. Creating an application is a five-step process that includes uploading your resume, supporting documents, and personal information. Select “Continue to Agency Site” to submit the application. Monitor the application's status via your USAJOBS account.
Cost: USAJOBS is free to use.
Pros:
Easy to find and search in-demand positions and greatest hiring needs
Multiple hiring paths are available for users based on demographics and experience
Access to free career events
Cons:
Application process involves multiple steps, making it more complicated than other sites
May experience longer wait times when receiving correspondence from employers
Learning how to land your ideal job using job search engines and understanding the nuances of each job search engine is just the beginning of your search for employment. Now is also a good time to prepare your resume so you’re ready when employers reach out to schedule an interview. Need some help crafting the perfect resume? Enroll in a specialization course like Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization, offered on Coursera.
