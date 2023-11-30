VIDEO: Essential Cybersecurity Skills for Your Resume

Explore some of the most commonly required cybersecurity skills for beginners to help you make your resume stand out.
In this video, we've partnered with @WithSandra to dive deep into the crucial realm of cybersecurity skills that can elevate your resume and make you stand out in the ever-evolving landscape of information security. Sandra draws from her experience in various cybersecurity roles to offer insights into the skills required to begin a career in cybersecurity.
You'll learn about two primary areas: the red team and the blue team. Learn more about the skills you need in offensive or defensive security and specific courses you can take to gain these valuable skills.
In the cybersecurity field, practical experience is essential. Although you can gain this through structured courses or a DIY approach, you'll learn about the pros and cons of each so you can take the best path for your career.
You'll also learn about how to update your resume so your skills stand out, and how adding Professional Certificates to your resume can help you get the job you want.
