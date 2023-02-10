Google Dashboards and Data Analytics

In today's business environment, data is currency. Companies have embraced the data-driven culture, leveraging the information they collect about their systems, supply chains, customers, and more to make better business decisions and improve their bottom lines. This interest in data also applies to their websites. They want to know who is visiting their sites, their location, how long they stay, and what information they're interested in.
If you're a problem solver and number cruncher, learning to use Google Dashboards can be a valuable addition to your data analytics toolbox. Understanding how to set up and use a dashboard may open job opportunities and increase your earning potential.
Google Dashboards is a graphical digital interface that allows you to show data in an easy-to-read format. A dashboard lets you view and monitor multiple data points and metrics without spending time searching for and reading different reports for each metric. With Google Dashboards, you can quickly gauge your website's performance, compare reports, and monitor your business in a single location.
Google Reports and Google Dashboards both provide data, but they serve different purposes. Reports are static documents that present data from specific data sets and sometimes include visualizations, such as basic graphs and charts. Data contained in reports is not live data, and they often are used to support a narrative and present a historical picture of a website's traffic.
In contrast, Dashboards offer a different way to view data. Instead of static reports, you use customizable widgets to display specific metrics, data, and key performance indicators (KPIs). For example, a digital marketing team may track metrics like the number of pages each website visitor views and how long they stay on the site to determine which content performs the best.
One way to get started with Google Dashboards is to use the default Dashboard available in Analytics. Some users find the information on this dashboard suitable for their needs. You can also explore shared dashboards to find another user created that also works for you. You can create your own dashboard if the default and shared dashboards don't meet your needs. This lets you add, edit, and clone widgets and customize the layout to position them where you want them.
Earning a Google Data Analytics Certificate can help launch or expand your career in data analytics. You can learn practical skills, including monitoring website traffic, using data to evaluate website content, and setting goals. As you develop these skills, you may find additional opportunities for growth in your career.
To understand the demand for data analytics skills, you can look at what's happening in technology companies. For over a decade, they have sought out individuals with the skills to analyze data instead of just extracting it. According to Deloitte, demand in the tech industry for workers with analysis skills is more significant than for engineering, marketing, and customer support skills.
As you complete the courses to earn a Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, you have opportunities to expand your skill set. Courses cover topics like data cleaning, data visualization spreadsheets, and SQL. Additional skills include problem-solving, metadata, and decision-making.
When you finish the program, you can add the certification to your resume, which could be a deciding factor between you and another candidate for the same position. The certificate shows you have skills and knowledge that can be valuable to companies within specific industries.
A Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate can help you land a job as a data analyst in various industries, including finance, marketing, and health care. You also may find the certificate useful in related fields like website design.
Businesses have access to an impressive amount of data that can help leaders set goals and make decisions. Google Dashboards create a space where you can quickly view the most important metrics to monitor. The following list shows some of the common metrics companies like to watch:
Conversions
Engagement by device
Keyword traffic
Location
Order value
Referring domains and social sources
Sessions by channel
Time on site
Traffic sources
Unique visitors
Industries and enterprises worldwide rely on data analytics to solve many pain points. For this, they need people who can collect and analyze datasets. Data analysts fill this role. They provide a valuable service by identifying the type of data the business needs, extracting and analyzing it, and sharing the insights they glean from the data with relevant stakeholders.
The average annual salary for data analysts is $66,412, typically from $61,486 to $94,418 per year [1]. Entry-level data analysts earn $51,141 on average [2]. However, you can apply your knowledge of Google Dashboards to multiple jobs that require the ability to extract and analyze data to evaluate and improve website performance. They include the following:
Analytics consultant
Average salary: $87,756 [3]
As an analytics consultant, you help companies solve efficiency problems. You may use data from Google Dashboards to evaluate the current performance and monitor progress.
Content writer
Average salary: $46,657 [4]
Content writers write articles, blogs, white papers, and more for websites. If one of your goals is increasing website traffic, Google Dashboards can help you monitor it.
Digital advertiser
Average salary: $85,859 [5]
Digital advertisers may rely on data from Google Dashboards to plan and execute campaigns. This can include historical and current data about a website's performance.
Marketing manager
Average salary: $67,740[6]
Marketing managers often track campaigns across multiple channels. Google Dashboards may help monitor the success of online campaigns.
Media manager
Average salary: $69,054 [7]
Part of your role as a media manager may include monitoring active campaigns. You may use data from Google Dashboards to track metrics and evaluate the campaign's success.
Project manager
Average salary: $78,859 [8]
The project manager's job is to track progress and evaluate project effectiveness. Google Dashboards can be helpful for online projects.
In addition to the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, you can find additional ways to expand your skill set if you've already earned the certification. Take a course like Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere from Google or earn a degree like a Master of Applied Data Science from the University of Michigan.
