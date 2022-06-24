How to Become a Chiropractor – A Step-by-Step Guide

This article is a guide you will need to learn how to become a chiropractor. Learn about the educational requirements and qualifications needed to pursue this rewarding career.
There are several straightforward steps to becoming a chiropractor. Earn your Doctor of Chiropractic degree from a four-year chiropractic school, pass the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NBCE) exams, and earn licensure from your state’s chiropractic board by meeting the state-specific requirements. After earning your license, you are a qualified chiropractor. You may specialize in a specific area of chiropractic care and begin on your career pathway by working for a chiropractic practice or opening your own clinic.
A chiropractor works with the neuromuscular skeletal system of the human body, adjusting the positioning and alignment of the spine and other joints to treat pain and promote overall wellness.
A few duties and responsibilities of a chiropractor include:
Understanding and assessing a patient’s medical history
Assessing a patient’s posture and spinal alignment
Aligning and manipulating the spine and other joints as needed
Creating plans for pain management based on patient’s needs
Treating pain and discomfort using other non-invasive methods that may include massage, heat/cold, targeted exercises, and more
Providing nutritional advice and other health and lifestyle suggestions
Interpreting X-rays and running other diagnostic tests
To become a chiropractor, you need to earn sufficient undergraduate course credits or complete an undergraduate degree, graduate from a four-year chiropractic school, and pass all national exams. You can then apply for licensure in your state.
The first step in becoming a chiropractor is to obtain your undergraduate degree or complete at least three years, or at least 90 hours, of undergraduate coursework to be eligible for chiropractic school. Each school has its own specific undergraduate study coursework requirements.
Your undergraduate degree should ideally be on a topic related to chiropractic care. If you know what school you plan to attend for a chiropractic program, look up their undergraduate study and program requirements. Some examples of undergraduate degrees most commonly held by chiropractic school students include exercise science, kinesiology, and human biology.
Once you’ve satisfied the undergraduate degree requirement, you’re ready to apply for a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree program. These programs are offered at chiropractic schools, where you will complete your doctorate in four years.
Expect to see a mix of classroom and clinical experiences. Some topics covered over your four years in chiropractic school include anatomy, microbiology, radiology, functional kinesiology, principles and philosophy of chiropractic care, and much more.
During your time in chiropractic school, you will begin taking the series of tests that all chiropractors must pass called the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NBCE) exams. These exams are broken down into four separate tests, taken at different times of your journey to becoming a chiropractor:
Part I of the exam is taken in your second year of chiropractic school. This exam is offered on campus in three separate sessions. This exam portion covers six basic science area domains, including spinal anatomy and microbiology.
Part II is taken in your third year of chiropractic school. Like part I, the exam is taken in three separate sessions. The topics tested will include clinical sciences like diagnostic imaging and principles of chiropractic.
Part III can be taken when you are at least nine months away from graduating from chiropractic school. This exam is taken in two separate sessions and consists of clinical-based content such as diagnostic imaging, chiropractic techniques, and case management.
Part IV is typically taken after graduation but can be taken as early as six months before graduation. This final exam involves two sections: chiropractic technique and case management. This is the most hands-on portion of the exam as you move to different “stations” to complete varying tasks and assessments that an examiner evaluates.
After passing all four parts of the NBCE exams and graduating from chiropractic school, you are ready to apply for a license to practice as a chiropractor in your state. Every state has its unique requirements for licensure. Many states will have additional requirements or documents for the application process, like passing a background test, providing proof of malpractice insurance, or listing personal references. Some states like Florida, Missouri, Oregon, and Oklahoma have their state exam administered by the NBCE.
As in other medical professions, you’ll need to renew your license per state guidelines, which will likely include earning a certain amount of continuing education units (CEU).
You may have a specific area of interest or wish to provide a particular technique like acupuncture or service like nutritional counseling to your patients. Earning specific board certifications is an excellent way to tailor your offerings as a chiropractor to your current and future career goals. It can also widen your scope of care. Some popular specializations are pediatrics, sports, and acupuncture.
There are a few ways to earn specialized certifications and build your postgraduate education. Most specialty certifications require you to attend a postgraduate program approved by the certifying organizations and pass an exam.
The American Board of Chiropractic Specialities (ABCS) offers several certifications, but you may also earn independent board certifications.
A few popular ABCS specialty certification options include:
American Board of Forensic Professionals Diplomate (DABFP)
American Chiropractic Neurology Board Diplomate (DACNB)
American Board of Chiropractic Acupuncture Diplomate (DABCA)
American Board of Chiropractic Internists Diplomate (DABCI)
Chiropractic Board of Clinical Nutrition Diplomate (DCBCN)
American Board of Chiropractic Pediatrics Diplomate (DABCP)
American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board Diplomate (DACRB)
American Chiropractic Board of Occupational Health Diplomate (DACBOH)
Other specializations you can earn from independent chiropractic boards include:
Certification in animal chiropractic by the Animal Chiropractic Certification Commission (ACCC) of the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association (AVCA)
National reflexology certification offered by the American Reflexology Certification Board
Once you’ve obtained your license to practice as a chiropractor in your state, it’s time to think about your ideal work environment and long-term career goals. Like other medical professionals, chiropractors can join an existing practice with other chiropractors or start their practice.
New graduates eager to pay off that student debt and gain some experience may join a practice as an associate. If you know that you eventually want to own your own practice, you could move on to that step and work only as a temporary associate for a short time. Or you may choose to always work as an associate. Another option aside from working as an associate or owning your own practice is to work as an independent contractor.
Some benefits and considerations to what path you take after graduation and licensure:
Owning your own practice may require a lot of logistics, but you’ll likely have a great deal of freedom in the hours you set, the services you offer, and the overall environment where you work. Be sure you’re mindful of the work that goes into starting your own practice. You will be a business owner, so you’ll need a business plan, financing, and a building.
Working as an associate is ideal for anyone who wants to get to work right out of school. Either temporarily or as a career, working with an already established clinic can help you to gain key critical experience and build a loyal client base. The downfalls to consider would be that you may not have as much freedom with the hours you work or the services you provide. Keep in mind that going this route means that you can work in various settings, from an integrated office where you work with doctors and other chiropractors to a multidisciplinary environment where you work with other alternative medicine practitioners.
Independent contractors are “freelance chiropractors” who may work in various settings, from corporations to in-home visits. This option can be riskier than working for an established practice, but you do have the freedom to make your own hours and work where you want to work. Be mindful that you are responsible for paying your own malpractice insurance. You are your own employee and may not have the same benefits as you would working in a traditional chiropractic office.
To become a chiropractor, you’ll need skills like good communication, dexterity, and problem-solving abilities.
Chiropractors work with their hands and are on their feet most of the day. They must be physically able to complete the tasks required of a chiropractor. Chiropractors also work with many different types of patients with different needs. Figuring out how to help each person and communicate plans for pain management is critical. There should be a level of empathy and compassion when working with patients. Patience is another skill that would serve a chiropractor well, especially if working with younger patients.
Aside from these human skills, you will also need to be proficient in technical skills like using your hands to manipulate the spine and joints, taking vital signs, interpreting X-rays and other diagnostic tests, and diagnosing and treating physical ailments.
Chiropractors make an average of $75,000 annually as of May 2021 [1]. This is the median salary for all chiropractors working in the US. The lowest 10 percent of chiropractors earned less than $37,400 and the top 10 percent of earners brought home just over $128,750 [2].
Factors that may impact how much you make as a chiropractor include the state where you work, any specialization certifications you have, and if you work for yourself or are employed with a practice or clinic. The size and type of practice are also factors in how much you can expect to earn as a chiropractor.
Read more: Chiropractor Salary: Your 2022 Guide
The career progression of a chiropractor can go many different ways depending on your interests and long-term career goals.
A new graduate can go to work as an associate with a practice where they can shadow a chiropractor and learn the ropes of the business and hone their foundational skills and techniques. If you choose this route, you can take your time deciding on specialties you’d like to pursue and if you’d like to go out on your own or choose to be a career associate.
New graduates may also choose a freelance approach and work as independent contractors. Going this route can offer a similar experience, but you may need to seek out a mentor to help you through the logistics of working for yourself. Building a base of clients may also be trickier if you’re newly out of school.
For an experienced chiropractor, there are more options available. After having spent years honing your skills and building a client base, working as an associate, or an independent contractor, you may look to open your own practice. In choosing this route, you can decide what services you’d like to offer and if you’d like to bring on other chiropractors or alternative medicine practitioners like a massage therapist or reflexologist.
And for chiropractors who have quite a few years of experience, you may also pursue another pathway in another discipline like education, research, or administration.
If you’re ready to become a chiropractor, get started by earning your undergraduate degree, applying for chiropractic school, and thinking about what specialties you might want to offer as a chiropractor. Even before you get through chiropractic school, you can take courses on topics in alternative medicine to help you decide what type of chiropractor you want to be.
You’ll need to pass the NBCE exams and apply for licensure in your state before practicing. When you do, you’ll be on your way to a rewarding career as a chiropractor.
