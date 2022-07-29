What Does a Product Promoter Do?

A product promoter has an important role in a sales team, promoting products and their features and benefits to potential customers. They’re very knowledgeable about the products of the company they work for, enthusiastic about capabilities, and able to demonstrate functionality and answer any questions.
Product promoters represent the company they work for, so staying on brand is very important. While promoting products, their goal is for customers or clients to buy them; they must use brand voice and protocols to ensure that they’re promoting the products in line with the company image.
Product promoter jobs are available in a variety of industries. As a promoter, you can be responsible for selling directly to customers within retail, such as demonstrating products in a store, on television, or via phone as a telemarketer. You can also work in a business-to-business (B2B) capacity, helping to sell products to a bigger distributor, or demonstrating products at trade fairs.
Most product promoter jobs are entry-level, but there are some exceptions. Promoter jobs can come with more responsibility, including planning campaigns and managing budgets. These roles tend to be at a higher level and require more experience and education, as they command a higher salary.
Product promoters may work in medical sales, electronics, manufacturing, sport, real estate, luxury goods, food and beverages, cosmetics, and software, to name a few.
The duties of a product promoter vary according to job level and whether the promoter is working in a B2B capacity or demonstrating products to a customer base. For an entry-level product promoter, the following are general responsibilities:
Demonstrating how a product works, its functions, and capabilities
Working with supervisors to understand goals and sales targets
Setting up stalls, displays, and demonstrations
Using interactive methods such as video, audio, and slideshows
Learning about a product and its best features to promote it effectively
Answering questions and giving samples
Building a rapport with customers and holding an audience
Making transactions and keeping a record of sales
Preparing sales reports and keeping up with sales targets
Working in line with the company brand and voice
To work as a product promoter, you must possess some skills and qualities to perform well. These are primarily transferable skills you can bring from other jobs, education, and other aspects. Being a product promoter is essentially part of a sales team with some crossovers.
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Interpersonal skills and the ability to build rapport
Customer focused approach
Professional but friendly approach
Positive and enthusiastic
Highly organized and efficient
Target driven
Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
Competent in using video and graphics for demonstrations
Knowledge of the product you’re promoting
Understanding payment devices
Since product promoter jobs are generally entry-level positions, the educational requirements are not advanced, and training and experience take precedent. You may need higher education and experience to progress to more senior positions.
A high school diploma is typically a minimum requirement for an entry-level product promoter job. A bachelor's degree might be necessary for product promoter jobs with more responsibility. Consider majors in business, administration, and marketing that teach company structures and business strategies. With a bachelor’s degree in one of these specialties, you can work towards the position of promotions manager, which comes with more responsibility.
On-the-job training is usually standard. If you apply for a product promoter job and don't have a degree, it’s worth considering additional training to increase your chances of getting the job. You can take classes in business subjects or additional training on the technical side, such as using video and visual presentations. If the products you want to promote are specific, such as kitchen products, having a certification or taking a cooking class can help enhance your resume for the role.
Experience in marketing or sales is usually essential for a role as a product promoter. Working in retail will help, or an internship is often a great boost to your resume if you want to get ahead and have the opportunity. For an entry-level role, you'll receive training, but you can still benefit from some experience to verify your skills. Consider temporary roles that typically require less experience and are good for building experience on your resume. For more senior promoter roles, experience is a more important factor in demonstrating your value for more senior promoter roles.
The average product promoter salary is $36,170 [1]. The job outlook is good, with a growth rate of 10 percent between 2020 and 2030 [2].
Product promoters can work in various industries and choose between working directly with customers or demonstrating products to other commercial buyers. This gives you plenty of choices.
The biggest employer of promoters is the beverage manufacturing industry, followed by advertising and public relations. The top-paying industry is machinery manufacturing, although fewer positions are typically available than in other industries such as electronic shopping [3].
*All annual salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of July 2022
A product promoter can lead to many opportunities in sales and marketing since it has a vast scope. It’s also an excellent entry point for all sorts of careers.
Most directly related to a product promotor would be a promotions manager. Promotions managers typically need experience in promotions and a bachelor’s degree. Some positions ask for leadership certifications or management training, as the role involves leading a team, interviewing, and implementing sales strategies. Promotions managers earn more than product promoters, with an average salary of $57,230
Other roles that you can pursue with experience as a product promoter include:
Marketing manager: $69,213
Advertising manager: $63,442
Market research analyst: $61,465
Public relations manager: $58,574
Sales manager:$68,070
If you’ve gone through the product promoter job description and you think it’s for you, a great starting point is to take a beginner-level sales course. Consider taking The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization offered by Northwestern on Coursera or this one by Sales Training: Building Your Sales Career by HubSpot Academy, which has an overview of what it takes to build a career in sales.
specialization
Learn to Master the Art of Sales. Become as Efficient and Effective at Selling as Possible
4.8
(1,015 ratings)
30,456 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
course
Whether you're thinking about a career in sales, just getting started at your new sales job, or managing entry level sales people, this course will provide ...
4.7
(475 ratings)
19,247 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Sales Strategy, Sales, Communication, Inbound Sales
