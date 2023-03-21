7 Essential Time Management Skills

Take control of your time with these seven key time management skills.
Learning how to effectively manage time enables professionals to meet deadlines, explore new ideas, and find a healthy work-life balance. If you feel overwhelmed and overworked, learning a few time management tools may help you reduce stress and plan how to meet your goals.
In this article, we'll outline seven skills that, when developed, can give a big boost to your productivity.
Time management is the art of effectively planning your time. This allows you to efficiently and productively complete the activities and tasks you need to in the appropriate amount of time. Time management also involves prioritizing your to-do list so that you complete urgent or important tasks before others. This helps to avoid missing important deadlines or rushing through important tasks.
If you're ready to take control of your time, work on developing these seven time management skills.
To effectively manage your time, you will need to decide in which order you should complete your tasks. Reviewing your schedule each day and labeling your to-do list with whether tasks are urgent, important, or neither can help you decide when and how to manage your time throughout the day. In general, you will want to prioritize your urgent tasks in the order of their importance. Following this, you can complete your non-urgent tasks in the same manner. This makes sure you complete critical tasks with the needed attention and time.
One key difference when prioritizing tasks will be between “urgent” and “important” tasks. Urgent tasks are ones that you must complete as soon as possible, while important tasks are those that matter, and not doing them may lead to negative consequences, but there is more flexibility on when they get done.
For example, picking up your prescription from the pharmacy is an important task because you likely need the medication, and waiting too long could have negative health consequences. However, you may have freedom over the next couple of days as to when you pick up the prescription. If you are expecting an important phone call and your phone rings, then picking up the phone call is an urgent task. This is because it is a task that demands your immediate attention.
Goals give a measurable way to determine progress toward the end product. Setting goals can help you organize your to-do list and determine the priority of your tasks. If you have a goal set for the end of each week or month, then you can create a priority list specifically for each goal. This can reduce the feeling of being stressed or overwhelmed when working toward larger goals.
Writing down your schedule can give you a realistic idea of how much time you have to allocate to different tasks. For example, you may have a standard 9-to-5 work day and assume you have eight hours to complete your five project-based tasks of the day. Let’s say you then write down your schedule, and see you have an hour-long lunch meeting, a 30-minute internal meeting on a different floor, and have to leave 30 minutes early to pick up your kids from school. When you write this down, you see you actually have six hours outside of meetings.
By breaking down your schedule, you’ll realize each meeting is a 10-minute walk from your office. In addition to this, you know it takes you at least 10 minutes to get organized at your desk before beginning work each time you return, and you will need a 30-minute break in the day to recharge. You now realize you have to factor in 40 minutes of walking time and 50 minutes of non-working time at your desk. This leaves you 4.5 hours of working time for your project-based tasks.
By writing down your schedule, you can better allocate time for each task and make reasonable plans for your day.
Tip: Analyzing your daily and weekly patterns can help you find which times in the day you are typically most productive. Some people may find they tend to have hours of uninterrupted time before lunch, while others may work their best in the afternoons or evenings. By understanding when you are able to focus best, you can schedule more complex tasks during these hours. For mindless and simple tasks, you can schedule these assignments during less focused hours.
Delegating tasks is an important skill to avoid being overwhelmed. If you have the capacity to delegate tasks within your workplace, consider assigning certain projects to team members that have the capacity to take them on. This gives you time to focus on more challenging tasks.
If your supervisor or colleague asks you to complete a task and you do not have the time, practice being assertively honest about your work capacity and current workload. Taking on too many responsibilities can prevent us from completing important work and contributes to missing deadlines. If you are repeatedly assigned more tasks than you are able to effectively complete, consider scheduling a meeting with your supervisor to discuss the limits of your role and how you can best perform in your current position.
Creating an organized workspace can help you focus on your assignments and prevent wasting time on distractions. To work productively, make sure you are able to find needed materials, a place where nobody will interrupt you, and a comfortable space.
Instead of trying to complete several tasks at once, focus on one task at a time. This may improve the quality of completed tasks and allow you to reduce distractions.
Many technologies exist to automate common workplace tasks. Depending on your profession, using project management software, human resource software, email templates, or scheduling software may be able to help streamline your workload.
There are many benefits of managing your time well in the workplace. In general, those with good time management skills will experience the following benefits compared to professionals with poor time management skills:
Lower levels of stress
Lower anxiety levels
Improved reputation in the workplace
Better focus
More productivity
Improved decision-making
Attainment of goals
Increased ability to meet deadlines
Improved work quality
Better work-life balance
Increase professional confidence
More free time
More energy for personal activities
