University of California, Berkeley

Established in 1898, Berkeley is the flagship of the University of California 10-campus system. Internationally renowned for its excellence across all disciplines, Berkeley offers more than 350 degree programs across 15 schools and colleges. A top-ranked public university, Berkeley has renowned faculty – including 9 Nobel laureates – and a diverse student body. One in four undergraduates are Pell Grant recipients, and nearly a third of its graduates hail from other countries. To join UC Berkeley means being part of an energetic and dynamic community committed to discovery, innovation and service to society.

Joelle Miles

Joelle Miles

Program Director, MAS-E
Berkeley Engineering
Tarek Zohdi

Tarek Zohdi

Faculty Director, MAS-E and Professor of Mechanical Engineering
Berkeley Engineering
