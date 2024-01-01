Established in 1898, Berkeley is the flagship of the University of California 10-campus system. Internationally renowned for its excellence across all disciplines, Berkeley offers more than 350 degree programs across 15 schools and colleges. A top-ranked public university, Berkeley has renowned faculty – including 9 Nobel laureates – and a diverse student body. One in four undergraduates are Pell Grant recipients, and nearly a third of its graduates hail from other countries. To join UC Berkeley means being part of an energetic and dynamic community committed to discovery, innovation and service to society.