10 Customer Service Skills for Success in Any Job

When you walk into a cosmetics store, and the salesperson asks if you need any help, that is customer service. When you call your credit card company to dispute a charge and speak with a representative, that’s customer service, too.
Customer service plays an important role in attracting and retaining customers. Businesses can leverage good customer service to boost sales. Empathy, good communication, and problem-solving are core skills in providing excellent customer service.
In this article, you’ll learn what customer service is, why it is important, and the top 10 customer service skills for a thriving business.
Customer service is the practice of supporting customers before, during, and after their purchase. Someone providing customer service helps the customer navigate how to use the product or service and troubleshoots any errors or defects that may arise. The response is positive when a business is hospitable and puts customers first.
Today, businesses also need to meet customers where they are shopping. In Canada, e-commerce sales are the 10th highest in the world—e-commerce market growth is estimated to continue to grow at around 10 per cent annually [1]. That means customer service should consider how to meet online customers at every touchpoint, in addition to in-person or phone interactions, to foster a holistic customer experience.
Whether you are a restaurant owner or server, a technology start-up founder, or a UX designer, delivering good customer service requires a human-centric approach. Though it can vary by industry, here are some common examples of good customer service attributes:
Speed: Customer receives a quick response and positive engagement.
Multi-channel communication: Customer service is available on multiple platforms like telephone, social media messaging, or live chat.
Personalized: Customer service is tailored to each customer.
Proactive: Answers, such as FAQs and product information, are available without the need to contact the business. Any other needs or desires are anticipated and addressed.
Good customer service can improve a company’s sales and brand reputation. Customers tend to spend more money if they feel special and the service is tailored to their specific needs. In fact, in the latest “State of the Connected Consumer Report,” it was found that nearly 70 per cent of Canadians who answered the survey had switched to another brand due to customer service issues [2]. Having good customer service is critical for retaining customers. This, in turn, helps develop a positive brand association for future purchasing decisions.
Beyond a business’s bottom line, strong customer service skills can yield benefits internally. Informal feedback generated from customer interactions can be an invaluable resource for improving user experience (UX) and product design. Further, hiring respectful, empathetic employees can translate into enhanced collaboration and well-being amongst and across teams.
Some of the biggest brands use customer service tactics to become associated with the brand. Apple is known for its personalized support portal, so you can view every product you’ve ever bought. It is linked to the Apple Genius Bar, so you can easily book an appointment when you need support.
Ikea offers a 365-day return policy for every unopened purchase, and 180 days for opened store-bought items, giving customers the time they need to comfortably try out new items and decide whether to exchange for alternate products. Starbucks is quick to replace spilled drinks, and customers love seeing their names scrawled on the side of their coffee cups.
Anyone can learn these skills, build customer loyalty, and foster strong relationships amongst employees and teams. You likely already possess some of these skills or simply need a little practice to sharpen them.
Empathy is the ability to understand another person’s emotions and perspective. Delivering a good customer experience requires tapping into their headspace to fulfil their needs. It means reading cues and anticipating what they want. The outcome of empathy can look like treating customers kindly when they enter your restaurant, allowing for refunds within 30 days, and assisting them in their decision-making process.
Example: A customer calls their internet service provider complaining that their Wi-Fi has been spotty over the past week. The representative says, “I understand how frustrating that can be. Let me do some tests to troubleshoot the issue.”
Being able to solve problems is key to customer service. If a customer contacts the business with an issue or complaint, the employee needs to figure out why they are experiencing the problem and how to fix it. Solving the problem at hand may require you to be patient and respectful as they explain the problem. You should possess adequate technical knowledge to help the customer resolve the issue and help them prevent it in the future.
Example: Over live chat, a customer cannot reset their password to log into their account. The representative performs a manual reset and then walks the customer through how to reset their own password in the future.
Communication can occur in many forms, through various channels, penetrating customers through in-person interactions, the instruction manual, and social media copy. Effective communication is utilizing clear and concise language when educating customers on products and company policies so that they feel confident making a purchase and feel that they’ll be supported even after the purchase. When speaking with customers in person, body language should be positive, refraining from mumbling or crossing arms and appearing bored.
Example: A customer calls a local café to inquire about opening hours. The barista on the phone responds quickly and cheerfully instead of muttering incoherently and placing them on hold.
Every conversation requires a listener and a speaker. Listening to a customer’s questions and concerns, and responding in a way that makes them feel heard, paves the way forward to a solution. The use of verbal cues like “mmm,” paraphrasing, and asking clarifying questions are all part of the practice of active listening.
Example: When a customer calls a restaurant to make a reservation, the host listens and then repeats, “You’re all set! To confirm, your reservation is 7 p.m. on Saturday at our Winnipeg location.”
As a customer service professional, you’ll want to be familiar with technical and industry knowledge to help customers make informed decisions and troubleshoot any issues. Representatives should be up-to-date on all product specifications, purchasing processes, product or service usage, and company policies. Plus, technical knowledge is helpful if you’re trying to upsell a product or service because you’ll be able to list out the features of the newest edition.
A good practice for businesses is to list out FAQs on the website to empower customers to find the information without contacting the support team.
Example: An electronics sales representative helps customers decide which mechanical keyboard to purchase because they explain every model, brand, and key type. They even convinced the customer to opt for the pricier but higher quality option.
Patience is handy when dealing with customers, especially if they are angry, resentful, or rude. A heated argument with a customer can diminish your brand reputation, especially given the star rating systems on Google Maps, Yelp, or Glassdoor, where your business might be listed. Practicing compassion can help you deliver a positive customer experience. Your presence and actions can lift someone’s spirits instead of worsening a bad situation.
Example: A customer drops her umbrella while leaving the nail salon and ruins her just-polished nails. The nail technician calls her back with a smile and repaints the ruined nails.
Tenacity, the ability to remain doggedly persistent throughout a difficult situation, is a quality often overlooked but very important in customer service. Along with patience and developing a thick skin when working in customer service, tenacity is required to get the job done thoroughly and accurately. Customers appreciate it when service professionals walk them through the process when they need help. They are likelier to continue doing business with you if you have ensured customer satisfaction.
Example: A landscaper who is new to the job makes a mistake when tending the lawn and accidentally cuts the client’s beloved rose bush. The next day, he drives several hours to find the exact same plant to replace it.
Customers want to be able to reach a business on nearly every platform. Their channel of communication might change depending on the situation. That means your customer service needs to be adaptable. Sometimes, the same customer contacts a business through different channels. Integrating customer information with a customer relationship management (CRM) system helps to streamline inquiries from multiple channels. It also helps to be accommodating to your customers' different backgrounds and personalities.
Example: A customer contacts a dermatologist by phone (with a Bluetooth headset) if they’re in the car and running late for their appointment but prefers to email or text for appointment confirmations and administrative questions.
Resourcefulness is a useful customer service skill in problem-solving. Finding innovative and quick ways to solve the problem can decrease time with each customer so that you can help more customers in a day. It requires being familiar with different departments within a business and referring customers if needed. Developing creative approaches to problem-solving is a skill that can be sharpened while on the job.
Example: Customers are responsible for return shipping for a company that is based in Australia. With an uptick in complaints, the CEO decides to experiment with free shipping for two months to keep up with the status quo. Five-star ratings increase shortly thereafter.
Maintaining a positive approach to customer service can be difficult if your customers are frustrated with your product or service. A rule of thumb is to stay calm, try to meet the customer where they are, and empathize with their situation and why they might be upset. Driving customers away with a negative attitude will only cause more pain for the business, as it can lead to a poor reputation and a decrease in sales.
Example: A customer who just bought a board game from the store is upset because some important pieces are missing. The employee thanked the customer for their patience and understanding as they mail the missing pieces to them within one week.
ecommerceDB. “The eCommerce market in Canada, https://ecommercedb.com/markets/ca/all.” Accessed February 27, 2024.
Salesforce. “Top Canadian Findings From The Latest State Of The Connected Customer Report, https://www.salesforce.com/ca/blog/2018/06/top-canadian-findings-connected-customer-report.html.” Accessed February 27, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.