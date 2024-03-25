What Is Employee relations? Definition + Career Guide

Explore what employee relations entails, why it matters to organizations, career opportunities, and how to improve employee relations.
Employee relations refers to an organization’s efforts to maintain positive employee relationships. The goals of good employee relations include inspiring employee loyalty, increasing engagement, reducing turnover, and creating a positive company culture [1].
In your research into employee relations (ER), you may find that this discipline shares similarities with human resources (HR). In addition, some companies may use ER and HR interchangeably, while others may outline distinct functions and responsibilities for professionals in each discipline. Here are some possible differences to keep in mind.
|Employee relations
|Human resources
|A specific discipline within or area of human resources
|A broader, more encompassing field
|Professionals in this role may specialize in employee relations.
|Professionals in this role may have more generalized training and expertise.
|May deal with issues that require an investigation, such as discrimination or harassment, as well as with general issues.
|May deal with more general issues, such as compensation and recruiting.
|May focus on improving the employee experience.
|May focus on setting company policies.
Regarding employees as stakeholders and contributors to the company
Seeking employee input when making company-wide decisions
Addressing employee health and safety
Creating a sense of belonging, even with many in the workforce working remotely in the wake of COVID-19
Sponsoring employee-led resource groups (ERGs) around shared characteristics, such as gender, lifestyle, ethnicity, religious affiliation, or interest
Coaching employees to perform at their best level
Taking a stand on issues that employees care about, such as social justice or climate change
Supporting career growth and professional development
If you’re in an employee relations role, there are several junctures of an employee’s experience with your company you might be involved in. Examples include:
Onboarding new employees
Managing conflicts among staff
Analyzing performance
Establishing health and safety practices
Helping employees manage work/life balance
Offering events and incentives outside of work
According to the 2021 Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends survey, 20 per cent of respondents (HR executives) identified employee well-being as an important part of how the workplace should be reimagined [1].
If you are interested in a career in employee relations and helping create a company’s culture, you may wonder what jobs are available and what kind of salary you can earn. As of March 2024, Canada Job Bank says there are 503 open labour relations officer jobs open [2], and the job outlook is “moderate” to “good” in most provinces and territories [3].
As you research your career options in this field, examine each employee relations job description and requirements to find jobs that align with your interests, qualifications, and career goals.
To get a job in an employee relations role, you may need a post-secondary or graduate degree in human resources, employee relations, or a related field, as well as an HR certification or prior consulting experience. It will also help cultivate empathy, emotional intelligence, communication, problem-solving, and leadership abilities.
Here are three examples of employee relations roles.
Staff relations managers fall under the greater human resources manager umbrella, so they plan and direct human resources and personnel departments, including coordinating recruitment and training and developing and implementing policies. Additional duties might include collaborating with company leaders on setting policy and training managers in best practices in employee relations [4].
According to Glassdoor, Canada's average staff relations manager base salary is $74,104 [5].
Labour relations specialists promote employee well-being, including assisting with work-related challenges and helping employees enhance their performance. Professionals in this role may also advise employees on complying with government and company policies.
According to Glassdoor, Canada's average annual base pay is $89,921 [6].
Labour relations consultants advise companies’ human resources departments on policies and procedures, decision-making, recruitment, training, and more. A labour relations consultant’s average annual base pay in Canada is $67,281, according to Glassdoor [7].
In this section, you’ll discover four methods for building positive employee relations in your current or future role.
A clear strategy can make it easier to implement employee relations efforts and measure their results. Here are three steps to take:
Identify employee relations goals, such as increasing employee engagement, improving employees’ performance, and reducing employee turnover.
Identify your actions to achieve these goals, such as conducting exit interviews with departing employees and using insights to enhance current employees’ experiences. Another action might be improving employee appreciation by offering gifts, rewards, and other recognition for excellence.
Identify the metrics you’ll use to measure progress. For example, you might track employee engagement according to the number of employees who attend non-mandatory meetings or company social events.
A strong company culture employees believe in can inspire them to stay with the company longer and even perform better in their roles. Here are three actions you can take:
Work with leaders to refine the company’s values and mission statement and identify ways to connect the values and mission to employees' work.
Unite employees around the company’s long-term vision by inviting them to share its meaning.
Specify and strengthen the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Share these efforts with employees and request their input.
Streamlining internal communication among managers, employees, and leaders can contribute to a healthier workplace and encourage everyone to share valuable ideas.
Here are three ways to improve communication:
Invite employees to discuss their challenges openly regularly and schedule time to listen to employees’ experiences, thoughts, and feelings.
Work with managers to develop documentation of new policies and procedures. Documentation might include demo videos or written instructions.
Ask employees about their career goals and how their work aligns with them.
Online courses can be a great way to build skills and knowledge in employee relations and discover career options in this field. Explore the Specializations below:
Deloitte. “Diving Deeper: Five workplace trends to watch for in 2021, https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/focus/human-capital-trends/2021/workforce-trends-2020.html.” Accessed March 25, 2024.
Canada Job Bank. “Jobs: Labour Relations Officer in Canada, https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/marketreport/jobs/231/ca.” Accessed March 25, 2024.
Canada Job Bank. “Job Prospects: Labour Relations Officer in Canada, https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/marketreport/outlook-occupation/231/ca.” Accessed March 25, 2024.
Canada Job Bank “Job Description Manager, Staff Relations in Canada, https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/marketreport/occupation/17402/ca;jsessionid=AFC438C95462CE035DB88E85DC95816C.jobsearch74.” Accessed March 25, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Staff Relations Manager Salaries in Canada https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/canada-staff-relations-manager-salary-SRCH_IL.0,6_IN3_KO7,30.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 25, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Labor Relations Specialist Salaries in Canada https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/labor-relations-specialist-salary-SRCH_KO0,26.htm.” Accessed March 25, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Labor Relations Consultant Salaries in Canada https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/canada-labor-relations-consultant-salary-SRCH_IL.0,6_IN3_KO7,33.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 25, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.