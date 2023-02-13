What Is an IT Technician? How to Become One

An IT technician provides a wide range of services to support, fix, and maintain the hardware and software of an organization’s computer systems. IT technicians might install, troubleshoot, test, or help roll out security features, hardware, and software, or maintain networks and computer systems. Often considered an entry-level position, IT technicians can go on to more specialized roles like systems engineer, network administrator, or cloud administrator.
IT technicians in Canada make an average salary of C$52,289, according to Glassdoor as of December 2022 [1]. It’s a field that’s growing—the Government of Canada projects jobs for computer network technicians to grow around 33 per cent from 2018 to 2028 [2].
IT technician is one of many titles you might see in a job description for general IT support positions. In your job search, keep an eye out for similar titles like help desk technician, desktop support technician, IT specialist, help desk analyst, or IT associate. Though roles might vary slightly, much of the skill set and expectations can be similar. For example, work as an IT specialist or help desk analyst might involve more resolving user issues and less hands-on technical work. But you’ll still be expected to know your way around basic networking, troubleshooting, and security issues.
Get on the path to becoming an IT technician—or a host of other entry-level IT positions—by following these four tips.
Many professionals have gotten their start in IT with an entry-level IT certification. A certification can be a great way to build up experience if you’re starting from scratch. It can also be a quick way for employers to see that you have the skills and knowledge required to get an industry-standard certification. That can make you more competitive in the job market.
Getting a certification generally means you’ll have to take and pass an exam. Studying for this exam—through coursework or self-study—can give you a structured way to learn the skills you’ll want to have. Keep an eye out for credentials that will teach you the essentials of a wide range of IT areas, like the CompTIA A+. Explore some entry-level certifications to get started.
Here are a few skills that are often requested in job descriptions for entry-level IT positions, as well as tips on how to get them.
Troubleshooting protocol: As an entry-level IT professional, you’ll likely be asked to fix computers that go awry in the office. Knowing how to find the root cause of a problem, solve it, and make sure it doesn’t happen again is a process you should be familiar with.
Hardware and software: Setting up and configuring software and applications on PCs or Macs is a skill that’s often requested in job descriptions. You’ll also want to know how to install and set up various types of hardware like firewalls, access points, and network switches.
Networks: You should know the essentials of maintaining and troubleshooting a computer network, like TCP/IP protocols and stacks.
Sometimes landing an interview comes down to the skills. But what do you do if you don’t have them yet? Here are a few ways to build up your toolkit.
Courses: If you have a good idea of what skills you need to get, consider taking a course or two. These can target specific skills, like networking, or be more general. Classes are plentiful online but may be available at your local community college too. Don’t forget that there are courses that will allow you to learn a skillset AND prepare you for a certification exam—like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate course, which prepares you for the CompTIA A+ certification.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(156,270 ratings)
1,234,866 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
Certifications: We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating. Getting a certification like the CompTIA A+ can bring you the skills often needed for an entry-level IT job, on top of granting you a credential that will communicate your competency to employers.
Teach yourself: Need hands-on experience? Diving into the thick of it can teach you a lot. Try building your own computer, or finding an old one, taking it apart, and putting it together again. You can also use an old computer to experiment with configuring various software programs and familiarize yourself with different operating systems.
Internships and volunteer opportunities: An internship typically requires less previous experience than a full-time position, and some volunteer organizations may be happy to have your help if you have an understanding of IT basics. If you’re in school, you can approach your career center to ask if there are any opportunities they know of. You can look through websites like Volunteer Canada, VolunteerMatch, Chegg Internships, or local and federal government internship and apprenticeship websites for opportunities.
Jumping right into a job search can be intimidating—how do you know if you’re doing everything correctly? The good news is that there are plenty of resources you can turn to. If you need some guidance, try browsing or asking questions on Reddit and other online forums. Or find a few YouTube channels to see if you can gather any useful advice.
Don’t forget your resources extend beyond the internet. Consider reaching out to family members, friends, friends of friends, alumni from your alma mater, or coworkers who might work in IT. Seeing what advice they have about breaking into the field, or learning how they got their job could help you navigate your own road into IT.
If you have the time and resources to go back to school, it can be worth considering earning an associate's or bachelor’s degree. Not every IT technician position will ask for a degree, but having one can certainly position you to be more competitive. Plus, it might give you an income boost in the long run—a study from the Bank of Canada found that college graduates with an education-intensive job made an average of 74 per cent more than high school graduates in a year [3].
Try to concentrate your studies in computer science, information technology, or a related discipline. Look for coursework where you’ll get acquainted with hardware, software, networking, and security basics. These might have titles such as:
Cybersecurity Essentials
Routing and Switching Essentials
Computer Hardware and Software
Scaling Networks
Microsoft Server Essentials
A school might also offer career development services, like a career center, where you can go to ask about internship opportunities for students. Your school might also have an alumni network you can connect with.
Getting a head start as an IT technician—or an IT associate, or a help desk technician, or whatever it may be—can be simple. If you’re ready to get started but don’t know where to begin, take a look at the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. The program will teach you job-ready skills in less than six months. Plus, the first week is free.
Glassdoor. “IT Technician Salaries in Canada, https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/canada-it-technician-salary-SRCH_IL.0,6_IN3_KO7,20.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed December 21, 2022.
Government of Canada: Job Bank. “Computer Network Technician in Canada, https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/marketreport/outlook-occupation/24514/ca.” Accessed December 21 , 2022.
Bank of Canada. “Learning and earning, https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2020/10/learning-and-earning/#:~:text=In%20both%201997%20and%202015,those%20with%20no%20higher%20education.” Accessed December 21 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.