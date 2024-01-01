Bookkeeping Courses for Beginners

Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting
Intuit Academy Bookkeeping
Tally Bookkeeper
Financial institutions, investors, and the government need accurate bookkeeping accounting to make better lending and investing decisions. Bookkeeping accuracy and reliability are essential for businesses to succeed for staff, executives, customers, and partners.
Your job as a bookkeeper entails systematically keeping track of an organization's financial transactions. For the information to be reported as a financial statement, it needs to be identified, accepted, classified, and recorded.
The median annual salary for a bookkeeper in the US is $45,560, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [5]. The top industries for bookkeepers had the following median annual wages, as reported by the BLS [6]:
