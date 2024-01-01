Bookkeeping Courses for Beginners

Financial institutions, investors, and the government need accurate bookkeeping accounting to make better lending and investing decisions. Bookkeeping accuracy and reliability are essential for businesses to succeed for staff, executives, customers, and partners.

Your job as a bookkeeper entails systematically keeping track of an organization's financial transactions. For the information to be reported as a financial statement, it needs to be identified, accepted, classified, and recorded. 

Bookkeeping Courses for Beginners

Financial institutions, investors, and the government need accurate bookkeeping accounting to make better lending and investing decisions. Bookkeeping accuracy and reliability are essential for businesses to succeed for staff, executives, customers, and partners.

Your job as a bookkeeper entails systematically keeping track of an organization's financial transactions. For the information to be reported as a financial statement, it needs to be identified, accepted, classified, and recorded. 

Curated by Coursera

Average salary for bookkeepers

The median annual salary for a bookkeeper in the US is $45,560, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [5Opens in a new tab]. The top industries for bookkeepers had the following median annual wages, as reported by the BLS [6Opens in a new tab]:

Learn more about bookkeeping in our Guide to Bookkeeping: Skills, Salaries, and CareersOpens in a new tab

CommunityJoin a community of over 100 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world