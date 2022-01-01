IESE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, People Management, Sales, Business Process Management
4.8
(523 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Algorithms, Advertising, Media Production, Computer Graphics, Listening, Human Computer Interaction, Physics, General Statistics, Editing, Interactive Design, Communication, Probability & Statistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(254 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Universidad de Chile
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Research and Design, People Development, Education, Entrepreneurship, Critical Thinking, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Strategy and Operations, Human Learning, Human Resources
4.8
(218 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months