Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Project Plan, Project, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Project Charter
4.8
(2.9k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Scope (Project Management), Project, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Probability & Statistics, Planning, Operations Research, Cost, Estimation, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Accounting
4.8
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Universidad de los Andes
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Accounting, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Financial Management, Entrepreneurship, Financial Analysis, Data Analysis, Analysis, Sales, Project, Business Analysis, Finance, Strategy
4.9
(712 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Project, Procurement, Supply Chain and Logistics, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Tests, Finance, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Risk Management, Risk
4.8
(979 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months