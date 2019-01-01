CentraleSupélec Logo

CentraleSupélec is the result of the merger of the Ecole Centrale Paris and the Supélec. The collaboration between the two Colleges of engineering begun in 1969 with the introduction of the joint competitive entrance exam. Since 2009, the Ecole Centrale Paris and Supélec have continually strengthened their partnerships and collaborations with the aim of encompassing the whole of their activities (engineering education, research and post graduate programs) and confirmed their shared values of excellence, innovation, entrepreneurship, internationalization and leadership. Today CentraleSupélec aims to become a reference in the field of engineering and systems sciences and a leading engineering College in the area of higher education and research, ranked amongst the best institutions in the world.

Courses and Specializations

Antoine Gourévitch

Antoine Gourévitch

Senior Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group
Dr. Virginie Galtier

Dr. Virginie Galtier

Associate Professor
Computer Science
Eric Baudson

Eric Baudson

Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group
Luc de Brabandere

Luc de Brabandere

Professor at Ecole Centrale Paris
Michel Ianotto

Michel Ianotto

Associate Professor
Computer Science
Vanessa Lyon

Vanessa Lyon

Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group
www.ecp.fr
centraleparis
`` Ecentraleparis
