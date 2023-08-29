Marketing Careers: 6 Areas to Explore

Discover how flexible and mobile marketing careers can be once you develop the skills to transfer to other areas of marketing, and find out the best salaries in the industry.
A marketing career typically involves generating interest in a company’s brand and products, but marketers go about that work in various ways. If you choose to pursue this in-demand work, there’s more than one career path to explore—and lots of growth opportunities.
Learn about the different types of marketing and how your interests may align with each one.
Brand managers oversee a brand’s persona, driving interest and appreciation for it.
Communications and public relations teams promote a brand through a variety of external communications efforts. They often work closely with other units, such as social media and content, to foster conversation about a company.
Content marketers create informative and valuable content for customers, like blog posts, podcasts, and videos.
Digital marketers reach out to customers to promote products through various digital channels, including social media and email.
Event marketers plan events and experiences that support a brand’s persona.
Product marketers use data-backed strategies to launch new products—or product lines—in the marketplace.
Search engine marketers (SEM) use search engine optimisation (SEO) strategies to increase a company’s visibility on search engine results pages (SERP) so customers can discover a brand more organically.
Within these different types of marketing, you can explore a number of career options depending on your interests. Here are six areas to start:
Marketing teams rely on data-driven research to tailor and target everything from campaign messaging to product launches. As you conduct research, you’ll use a variety of tools to help you figure out what customers need and want and then translate your findings so your team can develop more impactful marketing strategies, campaigns, and more.
Key skills: Data analysis, critical thinking, communication
Could be a fit if you like: Finding and parsing information and using those conclusions to make strategic recommendations that improve a marketing team’s efforts
Entry-level roles: Marketing assistant, market research associate, business analyst
Mid-level roles: Market research analyst, global marketing analyst, social media analyst
No matter which type of marketing you work in—product, brand, content, or otherwise—developing a well-researched and brand-specific strategy is instrumental to success. When you work in strategy, you’ll be responsible for identifying new ways to reach customers and developing plans that ensure each campaign is a success.
Key skills: Planning, communication, creative thinking, analytical thinking
Could be a fit if you like: Thinking strategically about a company’s marketing needs and then developing and executing campaigns that generate greater awareness and sales
Entry-level roles: Digital marketing strategist, product marketing strategist, SEO specialist
Mid-level roles: Brand content manager, product marketing manager, senior SEO manager
From distinctive logos to eye-catching packaging, designers create visual assets that set a company apart from its competitors and feed into larger campaign narratives. When working in design, you’ll be responsible for a number of creative tasks that may include producing original art and infographics, editing and retouching photos, designing web pages for ultimate user satisfaction, or using research to inform your creative choices.
Skills: Creativity, attention to detail, project management, knowledge of design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite
Could be a fit if you like: Telling stories through visual mediums and creating assets that support a marketing team’s various visual needs
Entry-level roles: Graphic design specialist, visual information specialist, web design specialist
Mid-level roles: Creative project manager, design researcher, graphic designer
Much as the way companies rely on visuals to help create a unified brand image and tell a story, they need writers to do that very thing with language. When you work in some aspect of marketing that involves writing, you may be responsible for producing writing that exemplifies a brand’s voice, developing content for different digital channels, or even managing internal or external communications.
Skills: Writing, communication, audience and engagement strategy, project management
Could be a fit if you like: Reaching audiences—whether they are internal employees or external customers—through the written word
Entry-level roles: Junior copywriter, communications specialist, content writer
Mid-level roles: Brand copywriter, marketing content writer, communications manager
Companies hold events and experiences to increase the visibility of their brand and products. When you work in events marketing, you’ll be responsible for devising and executing in-person or virtual events that support larger campaigns and strategies.
Skills: Planning, organisation, vendor management, budgets, multitasking, communication
Could be a fit if you like: Putting together experiences, either in-person or virtual, that result in greater brand visibility, media attention, and customer engagement
Entry-level roles: Experiential marketing coordinator, events marketing specialist, field marketing coordinator
Mid-level roles: Experiential marketing manager, events marketing manager, field marketing manager
It’s imperative that companies communicate about their brand and products across a number of digital channels. Social forms of marketing foster a different level of interaction thanks to their direct engagement with customers. When you work in social media marketing, you’ll be responsible for generating and publishing content—written posts, videos, graphics, and more—that get attention and inspire conversation.
Skills: Writing, communication, creativity, planning, social media strategy
Could be a fit if you like: Being both creative and strategic about how to reach and engage customers, and producing multimedia content that supports larger brand and product strategies
Entry-level roles: Marketing associate, social media marketing assistant, social media marketer
Mid-level roles: Social media editor, social media manager, community manager
As of 2021, skills related to social media were in high demand. Needs for people with paid social media skills increased by 116 per cent while social media advertising increased by 46 per cent [1].
A career in marketing offers a good degree of flexibility. You can apply your skill set to different types of marketing, moving where opportunities best suit your interests and needs. For example, if you start off writing blog posts for a content marketing team, you may be able to apply that experience to email marketing or search engine marketing.
You can also get started in one type of marketing and eventually move to another. For example, if you begin as a social media marketing assistant and learn you’re more interested in brand strategy, you may be able to move into that type of marketing. Having worked in social media, you have done brand management to some extent.
Beginning in one area doesn’t mean you can’t jump to another, though it may take some additional experience—or time—to make that move.
Marketing jobs are in high demand. A search for marketing jobs in August 2023 in Indeed resulted in over 11,000 marketing jobs in the UK [2]. Digital marketing will continue to be a high-growth area in the future.
While starting salaries for an entry-level marketing career can be lower, you have the potential to earn more over time and with more advanced roles. Consider average salaries for the following roles:
|Job title
|Average salary (UK)
|Social media marketing assistant
|£25,152
|Marketing assistant
|£48,886
|Communications specialist
|£44,812
|Market research analyst
|£30,808
|Communications manager
|£45,547
|Event marketing manager
|£50,441
*All salary data is taken from Glassdoor as of August 2023 and reflects a base salary. Benefits and bonuses may be added to some roles.
You can explore many entry-level roles in marketing as you’re considering your career options, including event marketing assistant, brand assistant, social media marketing assistant, and assistant media planner.
If you’re not sure where to start, consider earning a Professional Certificate, such as the Google Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Professional Certificate. Develop the skills companies are hiring for while exploring new marketing career possibilities, all at your own pace.
Marketing can be a good career path for many reasons. In addition to the earning potential of someone in marketing, high demand for marketing professionals across industries, and growth projections for this field, marketing offers many rewards. If you enjoy being strategic and creative and exploring new technologies, you may enjoy working in marketing. When conducting a marketing job search, be sure to review employee feedback on companies you’re considering, to gauge employee satisfaction and compare salaries on job listings to average salary data for those roles.
Salaries in marketing can depend on several factors, including companies’ marketing budgets, industry norms, regional trends, and your seniority or level of experience in marketing. The highest-paying marketing jobs are typically advanced or senior roles. According to Reed, as of August 2023, the average pay for marketing managers in the UK is between £39,457 and £61,077 [3]. Based on August 2023 data from Glassdoor, two UK roles with salaries that exceed the national average, for professionals with 15 or more years of experience are chief marketing officer (£128,050) and head of marketing and communications (£71,636).
Format the marketing cover letter as you would a standard business letter. Look for keywords in the job description and use as many as you can when outlining your qualifications and experience. Because marketing tends to be strategy- and results-driven, it’s important to quantify your accomplishments in previous positions, emphasising how you were able to help your team or employer meet marketing objectives. When appropriate, conduct market research on your prospective employer’s target market and marketing strategy and use what you find to include ideas in your cover letter about how you might contribute to the company’s efforts.
