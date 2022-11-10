6 Popular Agile Certifications for 2023

Some Agile certifications are highly specific to methodologies like Scrum, and others are focused on broader Agile principles, or building on existing Agile skills.
Agile certifications provide validation that you understand and can apply Agile approaches and methodologies. Having a certification demonstrates to employers that you have invested in yourself, and are committed to an Agile approach to projects. Project management requires the ability to tackle projects with a structured approach, and Agile practices are a good way to create a dynamic environment that facilitates iterative project progress.
The origins of Agile processes lie in software development. However, the style of project management is now used in diverse business environments, from HR to marketing, operations to IT hardware projects.
Read on to discover more about six of the most common and beneficial Agile certifications that you can do in 2023.
Run by the Project Management Institute (PMI), this is a far-reaching Agile certification, enabling those working in Agile settings to learn about Scrum, eXtreme Programming (XP), Lean, Kanban, and Test Driven Development (TDD). To qualify for the examination and certification you will need to have had a minimum of eight months of experience in an Agile environment from within the last three years, twenty-one hours of Agile training, and to meet several other qualifying criteria.
Cost: £375 for non-PMI members, £328 for PMI members
This is a certification for you if you are currently working as a project manager, have experience working in Agile teams, and are looking at project management as a career option, or if you want to build your Agile skills. This certification is administered by APMG International. During the course you will learn about the principles and philosophies of Agile, methodologies and techniques, and the roles and responsibilities of team members in Agile projects. To receive the qualification you'll need to pass an examination.
Cost: £250
This is the broadest certification that is offered by the International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile). This certification is a stepping stone into other certifications that are available through this consortium. When you study this course you will learn in broad terms about principles and concepts in Agile, but won't mine down into methodologies like Kanban and Scrum. This will equip you with the fundamentals to go on to learn more about Agile.
ICAgile has a range of certifications that are suitable for you at different stages of your project management career. If you're looking to become an Agile coach, having been through Agile team environments and built experience, the ICPAgile Team Facilitation Certification (ICP-ATF) may be for you. To achieve ICP you'll need to work with a certified training provider and do the course either online or in person.
Cost: course costs depend on the course that you are doing. UK courses begin from around £452.
The PSM I certification is administered by Scrum.org. This is a certification offered by the organisation of one of the co-developers of Scrum, Ken Schwaber. It is designed to help you learn the fundamentals of Scrum, and to apply this Agile methodology in team environments. The examination for the certification involves understanding how to apply Scrum principles and interpret the Scrum Guide.
Cost: £113
Scrum is the Agile methodology which is used most in the workplace. This methodology provides you with targeted methodologies to apply the concepts of Agile in diverse settings. To achieve certified Scrum Master status you need to complete the course and pass an exam.
This course is administered by Scrum Alliance, and is very popular with business analysts, Scrum Masters, and those that are entering Agile and Scrum teams for the first time.
Cost: starts from around £340, with courses including the cost of the exam.
This certification is administered by Scaled Agile. The course is designed to build upon your existing knowledge and expertise of Scaled Agile framework. This is one of the most popular Agile frameworks used in organisations. Created with Scrum Masters, project managers, and product managers in mind, you'll learn the mindset and methodologies to run lean and Agile projects. As well as learning SAFe principles, you'll be tested on methodologies used to prioritise work and identify customer requirements. In order to become SAFe certified you need to pass an exam alongside this course.
Scaled Agile offers no less than thirteen certifications, providing foundational understanding and knowledge, up to expert level. Some of the other courses that you may be interested in include:
SAFe Scrum Master
SAFe Agile Product Manager
SAFe Agile Software Engineer
SAFe Programme Consultant.
Cost: Starts from £450, including exams.
Agile projects are known for their fast delivery, flexibility, transparency, and superb team collaboration. If you're looking to work in Agile teams, or are already in that environment, consider a foundational Agile course.
If you are new to project management, or want to earn a professional certificate to add to your experience, you might want to consider the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate. This course has an entire section that covers Agile Project Management, but also covers other approaches and methodologies. The first week of this course is free for you to try.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(76,738 ratings)
1,046,220 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
To get onto an Agile team and work in this environment you don't necessarily need a certification. However, getting certified in Agile or Scrum can be great for your CV, and can really help you to add value to teams that you work in.
Project management is full of approaches to tackle different scenarios. In the UK, Prince2 is a very popular qualification. Different projects will call for different methodologies, and in one project you may want to use a Waterfall approach, and another a more Agile strategy. As a project manager, it's good to have a varied and comprehensive project methodology toolbox.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.