GitLab is an open core company which develops software for the software development lifecycle used by more than 100,000 organizations, 30 million estimated registered users, and has an active community of more than 3000 contributors. GitLab openly shares more information than most companies and is public by default, meaning our projects, strategy, direction and metrics are discussed openly and can be found within our website. Our values are Collaboration, Results, Efficiency, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging , Iteration, and Transparency (CREDIT) and these form our culture. GitLab's team handbook, which if printed would be over 5,000 pages of text, is the central repository for how we operate and is a foundational piece to the GitLab values. GitLab believes in a world where everyone can contribute. Our mission is to change all creative work from read-only to read-write. When everyone can contribute, consumers become contributors and we greatly increase the rate of human progress. With GitLab, everyone can contribute.