GitLab Logo

GitLab

GitLab is an open core company which develops software for the software development lifecycle used by more than 100,000 organizations, 30 million estimated registered users, and has an active community of more than 3000 contributors. GitLab openly shares more information than most companies and is public by default, meaning our projects, strategy, direction and metrics are discussed openly and can be found within our website. Our values are Collaboration, Results, Efficiency, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging , Iteration, and Transparency (CREDIT) and these form our culture. GitLab's team handbook, which if printed would be over 5,000 pages of text, is the central repository for how we operate and is a foundational piece to the GitLab values. GitLab believes in a world where everyone can contribute. Our mission is to change all creative work from read-only to read-write. When everyone can contribute, consumers become contributors and we greatly increase the rate of human progress. With GitLab, everyone can contribute.

Courses and Specializations

Darren Murph

Darren Murph

Head of Remote
Jessica Reeder

Jessica Reeder

All-Remote Integrated Marketing Campaign Manager
about.gitlab.com?utm_medium=other&utm_source=coursera&utm_campaign=institutionpage
https://www.facebook.com/gitlab
https://twitter.com/gitlab
`` https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnMGQ8QHMAnVIsI3xJrihhg
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder