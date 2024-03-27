How to Write a 30-60-90 Day Plan (+ Template)

A 30-60-90-day plan can set you up for success in your new job. Find out how to write one for a smooth transition.
A 30-60-90 day plan is a set of objectives for new employees to achieve in their first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. The plan is meant to smooth the transition into a new role, give direction to a confusing time, and allow the employees and managers to set expectations and monitor progress.
The specifics of how to format or what to include in a 30-60-90 day plan may depend on your workplace or team. Still, the fundamentals may be universal. Here’s a template and guide to get your plan started.
A 30-60-90 day plan will have clear objectives for each 30-day increment and key details that flesh out and support those objectives.
Here’s a pared-down template for a 30-60-90 day plan that you can customise according to your needs.
The specific goals outlined in your 30-60-90 day plan can be as detailed or broad as needed. Generally, you’ll want to include overall objectives and exact ways to measure your progress.
Each goal will be different, depending on your role and expectations. Check with your manager to see if the organisation uses specific templates or methods to set out 30-60-90-day plans.
Understanding the role’s greater purpose for the organisation will help you define the short-term goals you should set. Ensure you have a good grasp of what’s expected of you in the role. This might be a good time to consult your manager—or, if you’re a manager, key team members—to ensure your expectations are aligned.
Once you understand your role well, you can set objectives for your 30-, 60-, and 90-day marks. Consider the steps to set yourself on track to succeed in the long-term role. The first two phases entail learning and aligning yourself with company goals. Aim for fluency in your role by the 90-day mark. A typical progression might look like the following:
30 days: Learn as much as you can. Ask questions, learn tools, and get to know the people on your team and the organisation’s objectives.
60 days: Align yourself with team and organisation priorities. The second phase can also be considered a learning phase, but try to go deeper. Now that you have a more solid understanding of the basics of the organisation, try to see how new ideas might get folded in. What are some pain points the organisation or your team is facing? What else do you need to know to do your job better?
90 days: Execute. Take what you’ve learned and apply it to your work.
This is one example of how you might lay out your first 90 days on the job. Yours might look completely different—for example, you might relegate the entirety of your 90 days to continuously learn other parts of the job if your role calls for it.
Once you have your overarching objectives, determine several ways you’ll achieve each—anywhere from two to five, depending on your needs.
SMART goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (Some resources might use different adjectives, like "agreed-upon" or "reasonable"). SMART goals clarify the actions you’ll take to set yourself up for success in achieving your objective and determine metrics for success so you know when you’ve accomplished them. For example, instead of setting a vague objective like "Increase website page views," you might say: "Increase the number of website page views by 10 percent by the end of the month". You might then go on to determine actionable ways to achieve this, like "Publish three social media posts a week" or "Increase search engine results page ranking by five positions by including relevant keywords."
Watch the video below for more about SMART goals.
You may be asked to create a 30-60-90-day plan in an interview. This allows the recruiter to see your ideas for the role and how you would manage your first few months on the job. While writing a 30-60-90 day plan for a job you’re still interviewing for might seem complicated, remember that the interviewer knows this and won’t expect you to have a perfect plan immediately.
1. Use what you know. Use the information you have on hand via the job description, and ask relevant questions (for example, “What are the team’s immediate priorities?”).
2. Ask for some time to sketch out your ideas. Take a minute or so to organise your thoughts and think through what the main objectives of your 30-60-90 day plan would look like.
3. Fill in key details. Once you have your main objectives, devise a few ways to achieve them—use SMART goals if possible. If you don’t have much information, these can be hypothetical.
With a 30-60-90 day plan, you can ensure the first three months of your new job have a clear direction. Start developing a 30-60-90 day plan for your next role with Assimilating into Your New Job, a free Guided Project you can complete in less than an hour.
