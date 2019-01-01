Assimilating into Your New Job
1. Create a thank you note for the Hiring Manager/Recruiter and Contacts
2. Prepare a strategic plan for success BEFORE starting your new job
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
1. Create a thank you note for the Hiring Manager/Recruiter and Contacts
2. Prepare a strategic plan for success BEFORE starting your new job
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 40 minute project-based course, you will learn how to be able to 1. Create a thank you note for the Hiring Manager/Recruiter and Contacts 2. Prepare a strategic plan for success BEFORE starting your new job 3. Develop a 30-60-90 Day Plan for your new job Assimilating into a new job is one of the most important steps of completing your job search. It requires a understanding of the company culture; build strong team member relationships and maintaining good communications with your hiring manager by setting expectations in your new role. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
none.
listening
Communication
Self-representation
Job Readiness
Business Writing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Gmail and sign in and Access the Interactive Files
Review Interactive Files Agenda
Create a thank you note for the Hiring Manager/Recruiter and Contacts
Prepare a strategic plan for success BEFORE staring your new job
Develop a 30/60/90 Day Plan for your new job
Identify Do's and Don'ts when assimilating into your new role
Develop an action plan to use if the new job is not as expected
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.