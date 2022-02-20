Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assimilating into Your New Job by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 40 minute project-based course, you will learn how to be able to
1. Create a thank you note for the Hiring Manager/Recruiter and Contacts
2. Prepare a strategic plan for success BEFORE starting your new job
3. Develop a 30-60-90 Day Plan for your new job
Assimilating into a new job is one of the most important steps of completing your job search. It requires a understanding of the company culture; build strong team member relationships and maintaining good communications with your hiring manager by setting expectations in your new role.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
