Chevron Left
Back to Assimilating into Your New Job

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assimilating into Your New Job by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 40 minute project-based course, you will learn how to be able to 1. Create a thank you note for the Hiring Manager/Recruiter and Contacts 2. Prepare a strategic plan for success BEFORE starting your new job 3. Develop a 30-60-90 Day Plan for your new job Assimilating into a new job is one of the most important steps of completing your job search. It requires a understanding of the company culture; build strong team member relationships and maintaining good communications with your hiring manager by setting expectations in your new role. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Assimilating into Your New Job

By Dr.Kushal Q

Feb 20, 2022

excellent

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder